Manchester United on alert as Cristiano Ronaldo set to leave Juventus - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing to leave Juventus this summer, with a return to Manchester United still a possibility for the Portuguese superstar.

As reported by Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo has already informed his Juventus teammates about his desire to leave the club in the summer window. It was reported earlier this year that the forward was not happy at the club and felt lonely in Turin.

Juventus' loss in the Champions League to Porto prompted many associated with the club to call for Cristiano Ronaldo to be sold in the summer. This unrest has seemingly unsettled the forward and he is now eager to leave Turin.

Manchester United, Sporting Lisbon, PSG and Real Madrid have all been linked with the Portuguese superstar, but Los Blancos have taken themselves out of the race for Cristiano Ronaldo's signature. PSG, on the other hand, are waiting for Lionel Messi to take a decision on his future before making a move for the Juventus forward.

Sporting Lisbon will have problems matching Ronaldo's wage demands, which means that Manchester United are firmly in the lead for the forward's signature this summer.

Cristiano has told his Juventus teammates that he wants to leave

It remains to be seen where Cristiano Ronaldo will go if he does leave Juventus in the summer transfer window. The forward has had a stellar career in Turin, scoring 101 goals across all competitions for the Bianconeri.

Ronaldo finished the 2020-21 season with 36 goals in 46 appearances for Juventus, winning the Serie A Golden Boot along the way.

Both Juventus and Manchester United might be better off without Cristiano Ronaldo



Although there is no doubting his ability, Cristiano Ronaldo is reaching the end of his career and it would be surprising if he is able to operate at a high level in the coming years.

Manchester United might be better off investing their money in younger players and building for the future instead of offering the 36-year old a bumper contract to come to Old Trafford this summer.

Juventus will also benefit by selling Cristiano Ronaldo this summer instead of losing him as a free agent at the end of next season. Moving to Sporting Lisbon for reduced weekly wages would be a smart decision for the Portuguese superstar, as he will be able to play the final games of his career at his boyhood club.

Allegri wants Cristiano Ronaldo OUT. The coach could ask for the signing of Paul Pogba from Manchester United, therefore exchange between Pogba-Cristiano can't be excluded.

