Manchester United have 'already come forward' with staggering €100 million bid for 23-year-old: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Napoli forward Victor Osimhen this summer. The Red Devils have endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign and are expected to undergo a rebuild under new manager Erik ten Hag this summer.

Victor Osimhen rose to prominence during his sole season with French club Lille. He scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for the club and earned himself a €70 million move to Napoli in 2019. The Nigerian endured a less-than-impressive debut season with the Italian club, scoring just 10 goals in 30 appearances.

However, he has been in imperious form this season, scoring 17 goals in 29 appearances. His performances have caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs. Napoli's dire financial situation could force them to cash in on the striker this summer.

As per la Republicca, Napoli will need to raise €200 million from player sales and Champions League participation to avoid a financial crisis. Luciano Spaletti's side sits in third place in the Serie A table, eleven points ahead of fifth-placed AS Roma with three games left to play.

This means they have secured qualification for next season's Champions League and will receive £50 million for taking part in the competition. Napoli are expected to sell some of their star players this summer to raise the remaining €150 million.

la Repubblica reports that Manchester United has already come forward with an offer of €100 million for Osimhen. According to the same report, Bayern have asked for information on Piotr Zielinski and Real Madrid on Fabian.

Not even Kalidou Koulibaly and Hirving Lozano futures at the club are certain. From these potential departures, the Italian club can collect a treasure, only partially to be reinvested in the market as the priority is to secure the club's accounts.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United would offer more than €100M to Napoli for Victor Osimhen!



A meeting took place yesterday between the player, his agent and Aurelio De Laurentiis.



Manchester United have been heavily dependent on the goal-scoring exploits of Cristiano Ronaldo this season. The 37-year-old has scored 24 goals in 37 appearances.

Erik Ten Hag is expected to prioritize signing a world-class striker to play alongside Ronaldo and provide competition to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Manchester United could face stiff competition from Chelsea for Victor Osimhen

Chelsea could join Manchester United in the race to sign Victor Osimhen this summer. The Blues acquired Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million last summer in the hope that the Belgian would be able to lead them to a Premier League title.

The 28-year-old has, however, endured a dismal campaign. He has scored just 12 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions and has fallen out of favor with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

According to ESPN, the striker is keen to return to Inter Milan this summer and could take a pay cut to force through a return to the Nerazzurri.

Soar Super Eagles @SSE_NGA



Back on form Victor Osimhen with a quickfire goal and assist vs. Sassuolo.Back on form Victor Osimhen with a quickfire goal and assist vs. Sassuolo.Back on form 💥 https://t.co/bgYayQCHYX

As per El Nacional, the west London club are interested in signing Victor Osimhen and could make a move for the forward if Lukaku leaves Stamford Bridge.

