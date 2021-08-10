Manchester United and Arsenal interested in signing Bayern Munich star - Reports

Manchester United and Arsenal have joined the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso this summer, according to German outlet Bild (via Stretty News).

Corentin Tolisso has been in and out of the Bayern Munich first-team due to various injuries over the past two seasons. The 27-year-old midfielder now has only one year remaining on his Bayern contract and is the favorite to leave Allianz Arena this summer with Arsenal and Manchester United showing keen interest.

According to the aforementioned source, Bayern Munich need to sell a player or two to fund the arrival of new players which includes RB Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer.

With just one year remaining on his contract, Tolisso can come at a much cheaper price than usual. The 27-year-old World Cup winner is currently valued at just £18 million by Transfermarkt.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, cannot afford to let Tolisso leave on a free transfer come next summer as it will deprive the club of some much-needed revenue in these difficult financial times.

The German champions are in a similar situation regarding midfielder Leon Goretzka. The German international is also heading into the final year of his contract. Unlike Tolisso, however, Bayern Munich do want to renew Goretzka's deal.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United can do with some reinforcement in midfield

Ahead of the new Premier League season, both Arsenal and Manchester United can do with new midfielders in their squad.

Manchester United have had a tremendous transfer window so far. The Red Devils have signed key first-team players in Raphael Varane from Real Madrid and Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

They now only require a central midfielder to partner Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba which would enable them to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have also splashed £50 million on Brighton defender Ben White. The Gunners are also targeting a new central midfielder with Leicester City star James Maddison being on their short-list. However, Corentin Tolisso would be a much cheaper and more experienced option for Mikel Arteta.

