Manchester United 'ask' for attacker who could cost €100m; journalist suggests he could inherit Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic #7 shirt

Manchester United have reportedly asked for Joao Felix as they look to bolster their attack. The Red Devils are keeping tabs on the Atletico Madrid star's loan spell at Chelsea.

As per journalist Sergio Picos, Chelsea are keen to keep Felix at the club next season, but now face competition from Manchester United. The forward is reportedly set to cost around €100 million as Atletico Madrid are keen on recouping most of what they paid for him.

The Portuguese star has scored twice since joining the Blues in January and was sent off on his debut for the club. He is happy at the club and has started regularly under Graham Potter.

However, Manchester United are confident of luring him to Old Trafford. They are reportedly open to offering him the iconic #7 jersey, previously worn by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United target on Chelsea future

Joao Felix recently spoke about Chelsea and his plans for the future and has left the door open. He has not revealed if he wants to remain at Stamford Bridge or head back to Atletico Madrid.

He said:

"In terms of if I want to stay or not, I think the future, no-one knows. Now I am just focused on tomorrow's game. After that, we don't know what will happen. But I am happy here. The club is so big is amazing, everyone behind the club is so good so yes I am happy to be here."

Felix added:

"Playing Champions League is always different. It is the competition that everyone wants to play. But now I am focused on this Champions League, tomorrow's game. We have a lot of games yet to try to reach the Champions League in the league. It is not over. Playing Champions League, it is [an] important decision. But the future, no one knows so let's see what happens."

Speaking about the pressure at Chelsea, the Manchester United target said:

"[There is] zero pressure. This is our job. We just have to enjoy, win the games. Our levels of confidence and attention are high because we have to win. But we will enjoy. If we do the things right, we will win."

Felix was linked with a loan move to Manchester United in the January window, but the Red Devils were beaten by the Blues.

Poll : 0 votes