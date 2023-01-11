Manchester United attacker wants to stay despite La Liga loan interest - Reports

Uruguayan forward Facundo Pellistri reportedly wants to stay at Manchester United despite being on the receiving end of interest from a couple of clubs.

According to journalist Jonathan Shrager, the Red Devils have loan offers from La Liga club Valencia CF and Brazilian top-flight outfit Flamengo for Pellistri. However, the attacker reportedly wants to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford.

Shrager tweeted on Wednesday (January 11):

"Pellistri has received formal January loan offers from both Valencia and Flamengo, but the player ideally wants to stay at Manchester United in order to showcase his value to Erik ten Hag."

The journalist added:

"His representative will meet with MUFC directors imminently to discuss the plans for Facundo."

It's worth noting that Pellistri has previously spent time away from United in La Liga. The 21-year-old was loaned out to Deportivo Alaves in January 2021 till the end of the 2020-21 season. He played 12 times for the Spanish club but couldn't contribute a goal or an assist.

However, Pellistri showed glimpses of his talent and was loaned once again to Alaves for the 2021-22 campaign. This time, the Uruguayan played 23 times for the team but once again didn't record a goal contribution. He also didn't play a part in nine of their final 12 La Liga games.

Pellistri notably started two of Uruguay's three games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He was one of the few bright sparks for the South American giants, who exited the tournament in the group stage.

Facundo Pellistri impressed on his Manchester United debut this week

Facundo Pellistri joined Manchester United from CA Penarol in the summer of 2020. However, he didn't make a single first-team appearance in his first two and a half years at Old Trafford.

Pellistri largely played for United's U23 side before being loaned out to Deportivo Alaves. His only appearances for the Red Devils' senior team came in friendly fixtures. However, the young attacker was finally handed his debut by Erik ten Hag in United's EFL Cup quarterfinal against Charlton Athletic on Tuesday (January 10).

Pellistri replaced Anthony Elanga in the 84th minute with Manchester United leading 1-0 lead at Old Trafford. He assisted Marcus Rashford's game-clinching second goal six minutes later following a flowing move.

Overall, Pellistri had nine touches, completed all six passes and laid out two key passes. He also completed two of his three dribble attempts and lost only one of his three ground duels.

