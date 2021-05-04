Manchester United and Barcelona target Juventus superstar - Reports

Both Manchester United and FC Barcelona are keeping a close eye on the Paulo Dybala situation at Juventus. The Bianconeri hierarchy seems to be losing patience with the 27-year old Argentinian and something could give way this summer.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Juventus are ready to cash-in on Paulo Dybala. The Argentine international is a phenomenal talent but his career has been plagued by multiple injuries so far.

Manchester United and Barcelona are both keen on signing the Juventus attacker, whose contract expires at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Paulo Dybala has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester United according to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Marca, Juventus are shelving their plans to offload Dybala in the summer transfer window. — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) April 29, 2021

Manchester United or Barcelona can be the ideal destination for Juventus' Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala would be an ideal signing for both Manchester United and Barcelona. The current Juventus number 10 can play as a striker as well as slot in behind the striker as an attacking midfielder.

Manchester United could propose an interesting swap deal for Dybala's transfer. The Old Lady are in dire need of signing a left-back and have identified Manchester United's Alex Telles as their key target. Juventus could be tempted to offer Paulo Dybala to Manchester United in a swap deal which would see Alex Telles go the other way.

Alex Telles hasn't enjoyed the best of seasons at Old Trafford. The Brazilian left-back has played second fiddle to a resurgent Luke Shaw. With Alex Sandro's deteriorating form, Telles would be an ideal signing for Juventus.

Similarly, signing Dybala would make sense for Manchester United as well. The 27-year old can reduce the burden on an out-of-form Anthony Martial for goals. Dybala could also play in place of Edinson Cavani, who is not getting any younger.

Paulo Dybala has just scored 4 goals this season. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Barcelona, too, could be an ideal destination for Dybala. They have struggled to score goals since the departure of Luis Suárez.

With Dembele and Griezmann's form blowing hot and cold, Lionel Messi is Barcelona's only attacking threat this season. With Philippe Coutinho facing an uncertain future at the Nou Camp, Dybala could be an ideal replacement for the out-going Brazilian. He can be the solution Barcelona are looking for in front of goal.

Manchester United have been linked with a transfer for Dybala previously as well. Rumors of a swap deal involving Paul Pogba were on the cards but never materialized.

Paulo Dybala, who is still just 27 years old, can be a prized asset for any Champions League club. The Argentine is in his prime and could be a regular starter for any club for at least another 3-4 seasons.

Since joining Juventus in 2015, Paulo Dybala has scored 99 goals in 250 appearances for the Old Lady. A return of one goal in almost every other game for a striker who plays second fiddle to Cristiano Ronaldo, is impressive.