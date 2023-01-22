Manchester United and Bayern Munich make contact to sign 24-year-old French international: Reports

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on AS Monaco central defender Axel Disasi, according to French television network TF1.

Manchester United have made two major additions to their defense since Erik ten Hag's arrival last summer. They forked out an initial sum of around €72.5 million to add Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia to their ranks in the last transfer window.

It appears the Premier League giants are keen to strengthen their backline further this year. With Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe nearing the end of their contracts, signing a new centre-back appears to be on their agenda.

AS Monaco's Disasi has thus emerged as a transfer target for the Red Devils, according to the aforementioned source. They are claimed to be monitoring the player's situation at the Ligue 1 club.

Apart from Manchester United, German giants Bayern Munich have also been credited with an interest in the central defender. Both clubs have made contact over a potential deal for him, as per the report.

However, the France international could reportedly be unavailable for transfer during the ongoing window. He is tipped to stay at Monaco until the end of the season as things stand.

It remains to be seen if a tempting offer from either Manchester United or Bayern Munich will persuade Monaco to sell Disasi. The French club are under no pressure to sell the defender immediately as he has a contract with them until 2025.

Disasi has been on Monaco's books since joining them from Stade Reims for €13 million in the summer of 2020. He has made 108 appearances across all competitions for the club, contributing towards 14 goals in the process.

The 24-year-old also featured for the French national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He played three matches for Les Bleus in Qatar, helping them finish second in the competition.

Manchester United have already made two signings this month

Manchester United have made two new additions to their ranks during the ongoing winter transfer window. However, it is worth noting that both their new signings have been brought in on loan.

The Red Devils acquired Jack Butland's services on loan from Crystal Palace in the first week of January. They moved for the Englishman after Martin Dubravka's stint with them was cut-short.

In an attempt to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo, the Old Trafford outfit then signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley. They reportedly forked out a sum of €3 million to convince Besiktas to cut short his deal and send him back to the Clarets.

