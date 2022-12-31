Manchester United and Bayern Munich in talks with Morocco's World Cup superstar - Reports

Manchester United and Bayern Munich have held talks with Morocco's FIFA World Cup hero Yassine Bounou's representatives, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar earlier this month, but the tournament was not short of surprises. Morocco became one of the biggest talking points in the football world after they finished fourth in the competition.

Starring for Morocco on the big stage in the Middle East was Sevilla goalkeeper Bounou. He kept three clean sheets in six matches in the tournament and notably saved two penalties during the team's Round of 16 win over Spain.

Bounou's performances at the World Cup have seen several clubs put him on their transfer radar. Manchester United and Bayern Munich are among those who have taken note of the shot-stopper.

According to the aforementioned source, the two European heavyweights have been in touch with the player's entourage. It now remains to be seen if either of those clubs intend to step up their interest in him.

Santi Aouna @Santi_J_FM Info : Yassine Bono



L'entourage du gardien discute avec le Bayern Munich et MU.



Les discutent avec plusieurs gardiens mais Bono reste une option.



Même chose à MU qui tente de prolonger De Gea en parallèle.



Avec



footmercato.net/a3314471181996… Info : Yassine BonoL'entourage du gardien discute avec le Bayern Munich et MU.Lesdiscutent avec plusieurs gardiens mais Bonoreste une option.Même chose à MU qui tente de prolonger De Geaen parallèle.Avec @HanifBerkane 🚨Info : Yassine Bono 🇲🇦💫▫️L'entourage du gardien discute avec le Bayern Munich et MU.▫️Les 🇩🇪 discutent avec plusieurs gardiens mais Bono 🇲🇦 reste une option.▫️Même chose à MU qui tente de prolonger De Gea 🇪🇸 en parallèle.Avec @HanifBerkane footmercato.net/a3314471181996…

It is worth noting that the Red Devils already have a top goalkeeper in the shape of David de Gea in their ranks. They are even said to be looking to tie the Spain international down to a new deal.

The Old Trafford outfit, though, seemingly want to add competition for the number 1 spot in their team. They are reportedly even prepared to make Bounou their first-choice goalkeeper if they acquire his services.

Bounou himself is not willing to join another club with a view to becoming a backup goalkeeper, as per the report. It is thus unclear what his signing would mean for De Gea's future at Manchester United.

Manuel Neuer is the undisputed number 1 at Bayern Munich, but recently suffered a major setback. He is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering an injury while skiing on his vacation. The Bavarians are thus giving thought to making a move for Bounou as they look to fill the void left by the German.

How has Manchester United and Bayern Munich target Bounou fared for Sevilla?

Bounou has been on Sevilla's books since initially joining them on loan from Girona in the summer of 2019. The La Liga outfit made the goalkeeper's move permanent for €4 million the following year.

The Moroccan has made 121 appearances across all competitions for Sevilla so far, keeping 53 assists in the process. He has a contract with the Spanish club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

