Manchester United begin talks to sign €50 million-rated Bayern Munich star: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly begun talks with Bayern Munich to sign defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer. The Red Devils are on the lookout for a replacement for Raphael Varane and see the Dutchman as the ideal fit.

As per a report in TodoFichajes, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are confident of agreeing on a €50 million (£42.5m) deal for the defender. Erik ten Hag is the driving force behind the deal, as he does not want to go into pre-season without a new defender.

Varnae has left Manchester United with the expiry of his contract this summer. The Red Devils have also been linked with Jarrad Branthwaite, but Everton are reportedly demanding over £80 million for the youngster.

On the other hand, De Ligt has lost his starting spot at Bayern Munich and is said to be looking for a way out. He played under Ten Hag at Ajax, and a reunion could now be on the cards.

Manchester United were urged to sign Matthijs de Ligt over Jarrad Branthwaite by former player

Former Manchester United defender Jonathan Spector spoke to Metro earlier this year and stated that a move for Matthijs de Ligt made more sense for the club than getting Jarrad Branthwaite. He claimed that the Dutchman was a brilliant defender and also brought in experience that was needed at the club.

He said:

"I haven't seen a lot of Jarrad, but in the games I've seen him play, he's done well. Yeah and no disrespect to Jarrad as he's a very good player, but I do think for a club like United they should be competing to bring in the best centre backs in the world and I don't think many players would put him in that category.

"De Ligt and those players are the type of players that they should be competing for and trying to bring in. The fact that they're not playing Champions League football is not going to help the case."

He added:

"Jarrad is only 21, so is he the player that is going to come in and fix that defence? Especially when I would view one of the issues as a lack of consistent leadership within the back line and the need to fill that, so I'm sure there are some other targets on there.

"Is Jarrad an up-and-coming, fantastic central defender? Yes, but at the same time I think they need a bit more of a finished product right now with a bit more of the leadership qualities. I think profile-wise, a player who is established and proven for a few years at the highest levels that has a bit more of the leadership qualities."

Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United is still in the balance as the club continue their internal review of the season. Meanwhile, they have been linked with Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Gareth Southgate and Thomas Frank this summer, with Mauricio Pochettino also said to be in the running.