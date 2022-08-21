Manchester United blew away competition from European giants to seal Casemiro signing: Reports

Manchester United fought off competition from Juventus in their bid to sign Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, as per Calciomercato.

The Brazilian is headed to Old Trafford in a €60 million plus €10 million add-ons deal agreed on with Los Blancos by the Red Devils, per Fabrizio Romano.

However, he could have been headed to the Allianz Stadium with Juve interested in luring him to Turin.

Juve were looking to hijack United's deal for the five-time UEFA Champions League winner.

Manager Massimiliano Allegri called the player to persuade him on a move to Juventus, but Manchester United's offer was too expensive to consider trumping.

The move for the Brazilian came after United had failed to agree personal terms with Juve midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The Red Devils had agreed a fee for the Frenchman with Juventus.

However, the player's wage demands coinciding with his concern over the Premier League side not playing Champions League football scuppered the move.

Instead, Erik ten Hag's side have managed to lure one of Europe's most admired defensive midfielders to Manchester United and Juve's interest shows just why.

Casemiro made 336 appearances during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring 31 goals and creating 29 assists.

Ten Hag has been on the lookout for a new midfielder throughout the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have tried to secure a deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong who formerly played under the Dutch tactician at Ajax.

However, a move for the Barca player has proven difficult given he wants to stay at the Nou Camp and he is reportedly owed €17 million in deferred wages.

Ten Hag spoke about the need for Manchestser United to sign quality new players following the demoralizing 4-0 defeat to Brentford on August 14, saying:

"We need new players and quality players. We will try and convince them to join."

Casemiro bids Real Madrid farewell ahead of Manchester United move

It has been a fond farewell for the midfielder

The Brazilian midfielder has taken to Instagram to say his goodbyes to a club he has played his trade for since arriving from Sao Paulo back in 2013.

He wrote:

"I lived the most wonderful story I ever thought of. I hope to return someday to where it will always be my home. Not even in a thousand lifetimes I will be able to return to (Real Madrid) and to Madridismo all that you have given me. Forever... Go Madrid!"

