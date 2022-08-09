Manchester United board unsure over potential signing of ex-Premier League striker: Reports

The Manchester United board have reportedly expressed their doubts about signing Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic.

According to The Telegraph, new boss Erik ten Hag is beginning to get 'frustrated' with the signing of Ajax winger Antony, arguably his number one transfer target, looking bleak.

This may lead to the Red Devils picking up Arnautovic, who previously worked under Ten Hag when the pair were at Dutch side FC Twente. The 33-year-old striker scored 15 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions for Bologna last term, who finished 13th in Serie A.

The Austria international has plenty of experience playing in the Premier League, having made 184 top-flight appearances for Stoke City and West Ham United combined.

Arnautovic has previously been accused of being a disruptive dressing room influence as he left Stoke in controversial circumstances in 2017.

Following two unspectacular seasons at West Ham, he moved to Chinese side Shaghai Port, where he scored 20 goals in 39 games across three years.

Standing at six feet four inches, the striker will bring something different to Old Trafford, who are in desperate need of a new centre-forward following Edinson Cavani's departure.

Cristiano Ronaldo too has expressed his desire to leave while Anthony Martial picked up a frustrating injury during the pre-season, leaving the club short of offensive options.

Manchester United have so far signed three players this summer, namely Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez. All three players featured in United's tepid 2-1 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening Premier League clash.

Chris Sutton brands Manchester United's pursuit of Marko Arnautovic a 'PR disaster'

Rumors about the club wanting to sign Arnautovic after being linked with players such as Frenkie de Jong and Anthony all summer came as a shock to many.

Former England striker Chris Sutton has claimed that the link is an embarrassing one for United and would put Ten Hag under pressure if it was completed. The outspoken pundit told BBC Sport:

"That's madness, thinking about signing [Arnautovic]. I thought it was a spoof, it's ridiculous."

He further added:

"It's a real wrong move in terms of the eyes of the supporters. There's a million other players out there United should have been linked with. I do no get that. It's an absolute PR disaster. If Arnautovic comes in, that's going to put Ten Hag under so much pressure."

The Red Devils have also been linked with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Frenchman has been placed on the Serie A side's transfer list.

Premier League clubs are already exploring this possibility. Adrien Rabiot has been included in Juventus transfer list, so there are chances for him to be sold - and he wants to leave the club this summer.

Manchester United face Brentford in their next game at the Gtech Community Stadium on August 13.

