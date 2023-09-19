Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag desperate to sign Barcelona star despite Manchester City barging into race: Reports 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly still eager to sign Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong even as Manchester City are keeping tabs.

According to Fichajes (via TEAMTalk), the Red Devils are still interested in signing De Jong, having missed out on the Dutch midfielder in 2022. Ten Hag made the 26-year-old his priority signing when he arrived at Old Trafford, but the player wasn't interested in a reunion with his former Ajax boss.

De Jong wanted to stay at Barcelona, his 'dream club', and the club weren't too interested in seeing him depart. That's despite an €85 million fee reportedly being agreed between the La Liga giants and Manchester United.

The Netherlands international remained at the Camp Nou and has continued to be a key member of Xavi's squad. He bagged two goals and four assists in 43 games across competitions last season. De Jong has followed that up with one goal in five games this term.

The Dutchman has three years left in his contract with Barca. Manager Xavi was thrilled that De Jong remained with the Blaugrana despite interest from Manchester United, saying earlier this year (via 90min):

“He was very clear with me. He wanted to stay with us, and there was no doubt. He is our player, and I am very happy and satisfied with his performance and leadership."

If the Red Devils do reignite their pursuit of De Jong, they could be rivalled by Pep Guardiola's City.

It's claimed that the Cityzens could be interested in a swap deal that would see Bernardo Silva head in the opposite direction. The Portuguese playmaker is a long-term Barcelona target and was eyed by the La Liga champions this summer.

The Blaugrnaa value De Jong at £70 million (€80 million) but could be looking to cash in on several star players soon. They're still in financial turmoil despite La Liga reducing their salary cap from €648 million to €270 million, per Relevo.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag lavished praise on Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong last season

Erik ten Hag (right) oversaw Frenkie de Jong's development at Ajax.

Ten Hag spoke of De Jong's qualities when Manchester United faced Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League playoffs last season. The Dutchman played in both legs of the playoffs, which the Red Devils won 4-3 on aggregate.

De Jong impressed with his passing and energy in the middle of the park. He put in two performances that Ten Hag is all too familiar with, as he had coached De Jong for three seasons at Eredivisie giants Ajax.

The Manchester United boss gave a glowing verdict of De Jong ahead of the playoffs, saying that the player improves any side (via ESPN):

"Frenkie is an incredible player, and for every club in the whole world, he will strengthen the squad because he has a unique quality. If you can get him in the squad, your team will be stronger.

"In Spain, he became even better. He's a fantastic player, plays out from the back. He always has time, and it was a pleasure to work with him."

De Jong made 59 appearances across competitions under Ten Hag at Ajax, scoring three goals and providing four assists. The duo won the Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup at the Johan Cruyff Arena.