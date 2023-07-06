Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag’s stance on Mason Greenwood’s return revealed: Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly prepared to welcome Mason Greenwood back into his squad at some stage.

The Athletic reports that Ten Hag is open to having the English striker back in his team in the future. The Dutch tactician will make his decision in the club's investigation of the 21-year-old's future from a footballing standpoint.

Mason Greenwood hasn't featured for Manchester United since January 2022 when he was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour. However, charges against the Englishman were dropped this past February.

The Premier League giants have since overseen their own internal investigation over whether the player can resume with the club. There is a divide in opinion regarding Greenwood's return to Manchester United.

Those within the club from a sporting perspective are believed to hold the view that he should be given an opportunity to return. Mason Greenwood joined the club's academy aged six and some feel he should be given the chance to rehabilitate with United.

However, there has been a mass backlash on social media over Greenwood returning to the club. Photo and video evidence of the player's assault hit social media following his arrest.

Moreover, the sponsorship side of matters have already made their stance clear regarding his employment. Nike dropped the player as one of their athletes and he was excluded from the FIFA 23 videogame.

However, Ten Hag's stance reportedly holds weight and he has already stated that Mason Greenwood can perform in a striker's role. The English forward scored 35 goals and provided 12 assists in 129 appearances before his arrest and suspension.

There is a chance that Greenwood is retained by Manchester United but is sent out on loan. Reports claim that AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has already contacted the player over a potential loan move to the Serie A side.

Jamaica tried convincing Manchester United's Mason Greenwood to switch nationality

Greenwood has represented England once.

Mason Greenwood's international career is also of interest following his acquittal of charges in February. The forward represented England's U21s on four occasions, scoring one goal before making his debut for the senior team in 2020.

However, that appearance stands as the only outing for Greenwood with the Three Lions under Gareth Southgate. The Sun reports that he will not be able to play for his national side while Southgate is in charge.

Jamaica tried tempting the striker to switch nationality to the Reggae Boyz. However, Greenwood rejected the opportunity to do so but was still praised by the nation's Football Federation boss Dennis Chung (via Express):

“He is only 21 and so has a very bright future ahead of him and I think he will add value to any team he is on.”

Greenwood would have been eligible for Jamaica through his mother but has opted to continue with England. However, the Manchester United attacker doesn't have a future with Southgate's team as things stand.

