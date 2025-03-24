Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim makes Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate attacking priority in potential £30m bargain deal: Reports

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has set his sights on reuniting with Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Francisco Trincao this summer. The Portuguese gaffer took charge at Old Trafford in November 2024 and he wants the winger to join his attacking lineup, according to Mirrror (via CaughtOffside).

Ad

Trincao has been in sublime form for Sporting CP this season, recording eight goals and 11 assists in 26 Primeira Liga games. His strong performances have drawn interest from several Premier League teams, including Arsenal and Newcastle United, but the Red Devils are now moving to sign him.

Ruben Amorim worked with Trincao at Sporting CP and the success the 25-year-old had under his command could be a factor in the potential move. With his contract running out next year, the Portuguese club could sell him for as little as £30 million.

Ad

Trending

However, Barcelona have a buy-back option and could hamper Manchester United's move for the winger. While the amount has not been specified, the Blaugrana may not take action due to their financial woes.

United had been interested in Sporting CP trio Viktor Gyokeres, Ousmane Diomande, and Geovany Quenda. However, Quenda made the switch to Chelsea, which has forced the Red Devils to focus on Trincao.

Manchester United could have an edge in negotiations because the Portuguese winger is familiar with the manager’s system and philosophy.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo responds to Manchester United striker's celebration as Portugal eliminate Denmark

Cristiano Ronaldo kept his promise as Portugal booked their spot in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals after beating Denmark. During the first leg of their quarter-final clash in the Danish capital on Thursday (March 20), Rasmus Hojlund scored the only goal and celebrated by replicating Ronaldo’s notorious 'Siu.'

Ad

The Manchester United striker defended his use of the celebration, saying it was a sign of respect for the Portuguese icon. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"It’s for my idol. It’s not like I’m mocking him or anything. I’ve just always said that he has a lot of importance to me and my football career. It’s maybe a bit ambivalent, but scoring against him and Portugal is huge. I was there and saw him in 2009 when he scored from a free kick and I’ve been a fan ever since."

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo played down any controversy and promised that he would do the celebration in the second leg on Sunday (March 23), saying:

"It's no problem for me. I know it wasn't out of disrespect. It is not only him who does my celebration around the world. I'm smart enough to understand that. For me it is an honour... I hope to do it in front of him tomorrow [on Sunday]. It will be good. I'm glad he likes my celebration."

As promised, Ronaldo scored in the second leg and executed his signature celebration in front of a packed Estadio Jose Alvalade. Portugal’s 5-2 victory overturned their first-leg defeat to win 5-3 on aggregate and reach the semi-finals in extra time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback