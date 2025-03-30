Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim's stance on Bruno Fernandes exit amid Real Madrid rumors comes to light: Reports

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim wants Bruno Fernandes to stay amid interest from Real Madrid, according to The Daily Star via GOAL. The LaLiga champions are reportedly interested in the Portuguese midfielder and have extensively scouted him this season.

Los Blancos have apparently watched Fernandes at every game and are eager to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid believe that the 30-year-old could be the ideal replacement for the ageing Luka Modric.

The Croatian's contract expires at the end of this season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. Modric is set to turn 40 years old this September and the reigning Spanish champions are eager to lay down succession plans.

Bruno Fernandes, meanwhile, has been decisive once again for Manchester United this season, registering 16 goals and as many assists from 44 games across competitions. He has been the Red Devils' most important player since arriving at the club from Sporting in January 2020.

Bruno has slotted into Amorim's tactics like a glove, and the Portuguese tactician is eager to keep hold of him as he looks to rebuild the squad. However, Manchester United are under financial distress and could consider a move for a fair price.

Real Madrid are apparently willing to offer £90m for the player, which could convince the Red Devils. The Portuguese could also be open to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu for a new chapter in his career. The player is under contract at Old Trafford until 2027.

Are Real Madrid eyeing another Manchester United star?

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid also have Manchester United's Diogo Dalot on their radar, according to journalist Sergio Fernandez. The LaLiga giants are already hot on the heels of Trent Alexander-Arnold to bolster their backline.

The English right-back's contract with Liverpool expires in a few months, and he hasn't agreed to a new deal. Los Blancos are apparently working to sign him for free at the end of this season.

However, it now appears that Real Madrid are also considering a move for Dalot. The LaLiga giants wanted to sign Alphonso Davies this summer, but the Canadian ended up signing a new deal with Bayern Munich.

Los Blancos still want a new left-back and have zeroed in on Dalot. While the Portuguese is naturally a right-back, he is equally adept at operating on the left wing. However, Manchester United are likely to demand €50m for his signature, which could be a dealbreaker.

