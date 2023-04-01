Manchester United to challenge Liverpool for Bundesliga star's signature - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to challenge their arch rivals Liverpool for the signature of Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka.

As reported by Football Insider, the two English giants are set to battle each other for the signature of the in-demand Frenchman.

Ndicka has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga over the years following his move from AJ Auxerre in 2018.

The left-footed centre-back has been a key player for Eintracht Frankfurt and played a major role in their Europa League triumph last season.

He has been almost ever-present at the heart of the Eintracht Frankfurt backline this season, having featured 36 times across competitions this season.

However, the defender looks destined to leave Deutsche Bank Park this summer with his current deal set to expire this summer.

The Frenchman has rejected multiple attempts from Frankfurt to tie him down to a new deal.

Both Manchester United and Liverpool are believed to be pondering a move for the 23-year-old on a free transfer as they both look to bolster their backline.

Liverpool have endured a poor campaign this time out with their defence being exploited quite easily.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have both struggled this campaign, while Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate have been troubled by injury problems.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have fared much better defensively this season, with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane forging a strong defensive pairing.

The Red Devils, however, could cash in on either Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof or both, and Ndicka could prove to be a solid replacement for either.

Ndicka has so far featured in 175 games for Eintracht Frankfurt and has scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists.

Aged just 23, he has a bright future ahead of himself and looks ready for a switch to a bigger club.

Manchester United and Liverpool to battle for €40m-rated star

Manchester United and Liverpool could reportedly go head-to-head for the signature of Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

The French midfielder has been in scintillating form for OGC Nice this season and has caught the eye of the European giants.

According to RMC Sport (via UtdPlug), Thuram will be available for around €40 million and both Manchester United and Liverpool are willing to match Nice's asking price.

Thuram was called up to the France squad for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers and has already made his international debut for Les Bleus.

Khephren Thuram is the son of French football legend Lilian Thuram and the younger brother of Marcus Thuram.

He has been excellent for Nice, featuring in over 120 games and scoring 19 goals since joining them in 2019 from AS Monco.

