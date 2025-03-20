Manchester United chasing move to sign 24-year-old ex-Manchester City star in deal worth €48 million: Reports

According to a report by BILD, Manchester United are considering a move for former Manchester City midfielder Felix Nmecha. The German midfielder. who currently plays for Borussia Dortmund, could help facilitate the 3-4-3 formation Ruben Amorim wishes to implement effectively.

Nmecha started his career with the SkyBlues, representing their youth teams before joining Wolfsburg on a free transfer in 2021. He then moved to Dortmund in the summer of 2023 for a reported €30 million fee. He has since scored five goals and provided four assists in 56 appearances for them.

Nmecha, who suffered a ligament injury in January 2025 and is currently out of action, is expected to cost the Red Devils around €48 million as per the aforementioned report. He is contracted to BVB until the summer of 2028, giving the Dortmund-based side leverage in potential negotiations for his services.

Nmecha will not be the first former Manchester City player to join Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund if a deal materializes. The 24-year-old will follow Jadon Sancho's footsteps, whose time with the Red Devils was not the most successful following his reported €85 million move in the summer of 2021.

Manchester City and Manchester United keeping tabs on Turkish star- Reports

According to a report by Rudy Galetti of TALKsport, Manchester United and Manchester City are both keen to sign Juventus star Kenan Yildiz in the summer. The Turkish midfielder has impressed for the Turin-based club since joining them on a free from Bayern Munich in 2022 summer.

Yildiz is a versatile attacker capable of playing across the attacking line. He has bagged 10 goals and five assists in 73 games for the Old Lady at just 19 years of age. He is contracted to the Italian side until the summer of 2029 and is reportedly expected to cost as much as £76 million (€93.7m) after an impressive campaign that has seen him bag six goals and four assists in 41 games.

Juventus are reportedly open to selling the talented forward after enduring a poor season under Thiago Motta. They could even miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification for next season. While Manchester United and Manchester City are in the middle of disappointing campaigns, they are open to spending big in the summer. Yildiz has notably been compared to City legend Kevin De Bruyne.

