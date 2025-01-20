Manchester United and Chelsea in 3-horse race to sign 20-year-old Bundesliga sensation: Reports 

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly in a three-horse race with Bayern Munich for the signature of Borussia Dortmund sensation Jamie Gittens. As claimed by Spanish outlet Fichajes.net via The Hard Tackle, the three clubs are closely monitoring the English wonderkid.

Gittens has enjoyed a phenomenal season for Borussia Dortmund this time out despite his team's overall struggles. The left winger has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 26 appearances across competitions this season.

However, Borussia Dortmund find themselves 10th in the Bundesliga table and face the daunting prospect of missing out on Champions League football. Gittens is rumored to be the next big English export from the Signal Iduna Park especially if Dortmund fail to achieve a top-four finish.

Dortmund previously nurtured English youngsters Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham and sold them for massive profits. It has been widely claimed that Gittens could be the next in line.

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly both keen on the 20-year-old but face competition from German giants Bayern Munich. Interestingly, Chelsea previously had Gittens as a youth player while Manchester United's local rivals Manchester City also failed to realize his potential.

Gittens has made 84 appearances for Dortmund since joining them from Manchester City in 2020. He has 16 goals and 14 assists to his name for the Bundesliga side till date but he has been a regular starter only this season.

Chelsea keen on signing Manchester United attacker: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing Manchester United wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho as they look to bolster their wide options. As claimed by L'Equipe via @absolutechelsea on X, Garnacho is among the options the Blues are keen on alongside Karim Adeyemi.

Enzo Maresca is reportedly looking to offload Christopher Nkunku who has struggled for playing time in the Premier League. They also have Mykhalio Mudryk suspended for a doping ban.

Alejandro Garnacho is very highly regarded and has already made 118 appearances for Manchester United at the age of just 20. However, his importance has somewhat diminished under Ruben Amorim.

Garnacho has eight goals and five assists in 32 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions this season. However, he has scored just once and produced one assist in 14 appearances under Amorim so far.

