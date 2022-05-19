Manchester United and Chelsea keeping tabs on 27-year-old Serie A superstar: Reports

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar. The Slovakian has been one of the standout defenders in Serie A this season.

According to Gazetta.it, the two Premier League clubs a are monitoring the 27-year-old's situation at Inter as he has just over a year left on his current deal with the club.

Milan Skriniar has been incredible for Simone Inzaghi's side since joining from Sampdoria in 2017. He has scored four goals in 47 appearances in all competitions for the club this season.

Skriniar's consistent performances have helped the club move up to second place in the Serie A table. They are just two points behind league leaders and arch-rivals AC Milan with one league game left to play.

Skriniar's commanding displays have caught the attention of Manchester United and Chelsea. The Red Devils are expected to undergo a rebuild this summer under the guidance of new manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman is expected to prioritize signing a top-quality defender after witnessing United's dismal defensive displays this season.

The Red Devils have conceded 56 goals in 37 league games. Harry Maguire has endured arguably one of the worst seasons of his career whilst Raphael Varane has been troubled by injuries in his first season.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will need to sign a top-quality defender to replace Antonio Rudiger, who has been confirmed to leave the London side (as per Sports Illustrated). Skriniar's tenacity, physicality, and leadership qualities make him the ideal replacement for Rudiger.

Inter Milan are reportedly eager to keep hold of Skriniar. The defender is believed to be earning €3.5 million per year net. The Serie A giants are willing to offer him a 'Barella-style salary', which includes €4.5 million plus bonuses that could increase to €5 million in the coming years. The new deal will see Skriniar remain at the club until 2027.

Manchester United could have a clear path to Milan Skriniar if Chelsea sign Jules Kounde

Milan Skriniar might opt to leave Inter Milan this summer to play in the Premier League. The 27-year-old is currently at the peak of his powers and could challenge himself in what is widely considered to be one of the toughest football leagues in the world.

He could therefore reject the chance to extend his deal with Inter, which could force the club to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him for free next year.

As per Goal, the Blues look set to complete the signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde once Todd Boehly's takeover of the club is complete and the government-imposed sanctions are removed. If completed, this could put Manchester United ahead of Chelsea for Skriniar if he opts to leave Inter Milan

