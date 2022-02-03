Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool among clubs offered chance to sign Juventus star: Reports

Juventus star Paulo Dybala is rumored to leave Turin in the summer and a host of Premier League sides are lining up for his signature, according to 90min.

The Argentine's contract with the Bianconeri is up at the end of the season and he hasn't signed an extension yet. A five-year deal worth €8 million per annum was agreed to between the club and player before Christmas. However, talks collapsed following some last-minute alterations in the terms.

As things stand, Dybala's representatives are set to travel around Europe to broker a move.

The Premier League is where he's getting plenty of attention from, as Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester City are all being offered the chance to sign Dybala. PSG and Inter Milan are also understood to have been contacted about signing the Juventus star.

Dybala's is an important player at Juventus

Dybala has captained the side on a few occasions this season in Giorgio Chiellini's absence as he is the vice-captain of the team. This shows how important he is to the squad. Dybala has also stepped up to the plate following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure with seven goals and three assists in 17 league games.

Signed for €32 million from Palermo in 2015, Dybala made an immediate impact at Juventus and became a key figure at the club. However, his influence waned following Ronaldo's arrival at the club.

The transfer saw Dybala take on a more subordinate role which also impacted his on-field stats. Dybala's goalscoring numbers fell from over 17 league goals in his first three seasons to just over six in the next three.

Overall, the Argentine ace has struck 111 goals in all competitions while providing 46 assists from 277 games for the Bianconeri.

It's not hard to see why there is no shortage of suitors for Dybala's signature. Although Manchester United and Chelsea are ready to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the player, they will face intense competition for his signature.

