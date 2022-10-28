Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool players on Barcelona radar as Xavi drafts 19-man list - Reports

Barcelona have drafted up a 19-man transfer wishlist ahead of the January transfer window, including players from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool, as per SPORT.

The Blaugrana have made a disappointing exit from the Champions League in the group stages for the second consecutive season.

A 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on October 26 following Inter Milan's decisive 4-0 victory over Viktoria Plzen sealed their relegation to the Europa League.

In reaction to the side's failures in Europe, Xavi and the higher-ups at the Nou Camp have drawn up a 19-man shortlist of targets for January.

Two out of the 19 players listed are to be signed, and these include:

Chelsea midfield duo N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are on Barcelona's radar.

The pair's contracts with Chelsea also expire next summer and there has been no word on new deals being handed to the midfielders.

Kante sustained a hamstring injury earlier in the season and has made just two appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Jorginho has made 16 appearances, scoring three goals.

Liverpool's Fabinho is another midfield option and he has made 17 appearances this campaign.

Manchester City's Rodri is another name being studied and he has impressed with three assists in 15 appearances.

As is West Ham United's Declan Rice, who has made 17 appearances this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Other midfield targets include Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka, Southampton's James Ward-Prowse and AC Milan's Sandro Tonali.

Leicester City's Wilfried Ndidi, Real Betis' Guido Rodriguez, Villarreal's Dani Parejo and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves are also being tracked.

Barca are also keen to bolster their defense and hold a long-term interest in Manchester United's Diogo Dalot, whose contract expires next summer.

The Manchester United right-back has the option of a one-year extension and has made 16 appearances, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Villarreal's Juan Foyth is another defensive target for Barcelona despite having four years left on his contract.

AS Monaco's Vanderson is another target for the right-back role at the Nou Camp alongside Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Meunier and Torino's Stephane Singo.

Real Sociedad left-winger Mikel Oyarzabal rounds out Barcelona's January transfer wishlist.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are in a race to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong

Liverpool join the queue for De Jong

One player who may leave the Nou Camp in January is De Jong, who has been displaced in Barca's starting XI this season.

Chelsea and Manchester United were both interested in the Dutch midfielder in the summer but he desired to remain in Catalonia.

He has made 14 appearances this season, scoring one goal but has started just eight games in all competitions.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Frenkie had 95% passing accuracy, 100% ground and aerial duels won. Xavi on Frenkie de Jong: "He convinces me to be in the middle of the midfield for this team, he was very good and I'm so happy for him".Frenkie had 95% passing accuracy, 100% ground and aerial duels won. Xavi on Frenkie de Jong: "He convinces me to be in the middle of the midfield for this team, he was very good and I'm so happy for him". 🔵🔴 #FCBFrenkie had 95% passing accuracy, 100% ground and aerial duels won. https://t.co/k3v8beLNxR

ESPN claim that Liverpool have joined United and Chelsea in their pursuit of the Dutchman.

De Jong has four years left on his contract but is still owed £17 million in deferred wages by Barca.

