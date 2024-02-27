Manchester United and Chelsea monitoring Serie A manager amid Ten Hag and Pochettino uncertainty - Reports

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi amid uncertainty with their respective head coaches.

Erik ten Hag's situation at Manchester United remains unsure, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to change much of the existing personnel. Most recently, the Red Devils suffered a 2-1 defeat to Fulham on Saturday (February 24), leaving United eight points behind the top four.

Ten Hag's team were also knocked out of the Champions League after finishing last in their group this year. Speaking about the Dutchman's future, journalist Valentijn Driessen said (via Team Talk):

"Apart from these two matches (wins vs Newport and Wolves), I think he is in his last months. I assume that’s destined for the new coach, and not for Ten Hag. And that they will leave it now and only start investing and selling it in the summer."

In the same boat is Mauricio Pochettino, whose Chelsea team lost 1-0 in the League Cup final to a weakened Liverpool side on Sunday (February 25). Moreover, the Blues are 11th in the Premier League standings, 17 points adrift of the top four. Hence, the Argentine coach has also been rumored to leave Stamford Bridge.

As a result, Inzaghi has been named a potential candidate to take over either job (as per @mufcMPB). Currently, he's contracted with Inter until 2025 but could be tempted to join the Red Devils, who will offer a monetary hike, as per the report.

Manchester United and Chelsea tracking Bournemouth youngster - Reports

Milos Kerkez

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly tracking Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez (via Metro). The 20-year-old joined his current employers from AZ Alkmaar last summer for a reported £15.5 million and has created an instant impact.

This season, he's played 23 matches across competitions, bagging one assist. A move to either United or Chelsea would be a huge step in Kerkez's career, allowing him the opportunity to potentially play in the Champions League in the coming years.

The Red Devils have faced issues with Luke Shaw's fitness, which has created the need for Manchester United to look at left-back options. The England international already missed 16 matches across competitions this season.

Similarly, Chelsea have had to contend with Ben Chilwell's injury problems. The full-back has remained absent for 18 matches across competitions this season, forcing Pochettino to use central defender Levi Colwill at left-back.