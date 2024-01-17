Manchester United and Chelsea offered chance to sign Juventus attacker in January: Reports

Juventus have reportedly offered both Manchester United and Chelsea the chance to snap up Moise Kean on a temporary move this January.

According to HITC, the Bianconeri are prepared to loan Kean out to another club in the ongoing winter transfer window. They are ready to lose the right-footed forward as long as his whole salary is covered.

Hence, Juventus have informed a number of European outfits about their academy product's availability. They have contacted the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal regarding a potential switch.

As per the aforementioned website, Juventus have also offered West Ham United, Fulham and Crystal Palace the opportunity to sign Kean on loan. They could also receive bids from Atletico Madrid and Lyon.

Kean, who spent time on Everton's books between 2019 and 2023, is yet to score a goal in 12 Serie A matches for Juventus this campaign.

During his time at the Toffees, the 23-year-old striker netted two goals and laid out as many assists in 32 league games, including six starts.

Pundit compares Manchester United winger Antony's situation with two Chelsea players

During a chat with British betting website Betfred, Glen Johnson was asked if Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo are lucky to not receive as much condemnation as Manchester United star Antony. He replied:

"When you look at it in terms of why Antony is getting so much stick and not them, it does seem unfair, but none of us want to see these players get the stick in the first place. At the end of the day, all of them want to perform at their best, but sometimes in life, that's not how it is. You don't want to see any of them getting grief."

Opining on the aforementioned Chelsea midfield duo, Johnson added:

"They're only criticised because of the price tag, but they haven't hit the heights. Moises and Enzo have had so much change going on around them. Obviously, if you're the manager and the club has bought two guys that have cost around £100 million each, you want them to stand up and pull the others into place."

Johnson, who lifted two league titles during his time at the Blues, said:

"You would expect a bit more character from them, but it's still early in their Chelsea careers and they have put performances in periodically that are top level but by their standards, they haven't done it as often. Once they find form, you have two great players."

Both Fernandez and Caicedo have made 24 appearances for Chelsea so far in the ongoing season. While the former has scored four goals and contributed an assist, the latter is yet to score his first Blues goal.

Antony, on the other hand, has proved to be a below-par signing for his club so far. The 23-year-old attacker has failed to either score or assist in 22 games across all competitions for Manchester United this term.