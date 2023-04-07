Manchester United and Chelsea set to battle each other for 22-year-old goalkeeper with £87 million release clause - Reports

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Valencia goalkeeper Giorgio Mamardashvili in the summer.

The Georgian goalkeeper has garnered interest from multiple clubs across Europe due to his performances this season. He has kept seven clean sheets in 31 appearances across competitions for Valencia.

As per Football365, Manchester United and Chelsea are highly interested in signing Mamardashvili.

United manager Erik ten Hag is looking to get good competition for veteran David de Gea. The Spaniard's contract with the Red Devils expires in the summer but he is set to sign a new contract.

Dean Henderson, currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, is likely to depart Manchester United in the summer.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are rumored to be likely to part ways with Edouard Mendy in the summer. The Senegalese goalkeeper became second-choice behind Kepa Arrizabalaga following Graham Potter's appointment as manager in September.

Mendy's contract expires in 2025 and he has turned down offers of a new contract from Chelsea.

Hence, both clubs are now looking to sign Mamardashvili in the summer and have spoken to his representatives as well. The Georgia international has a release clause of £87 million.

However, Valencia are currently in a relegation battle in La Liga, just above the drop zone on the head-to-head rule. If they get relegated, Mamardashvili's price could drop.

Manchester United were interested in the 22-year-old goalkeeper last summer as well. Speaking about his future back then, the Valencia No. 1 said:

“I have a 2+1 contract with Valencia and I’m happy. I really like Valencia as a city, I like the people.”

When asked about United's interest, Mamardashvili said:

“I see it but now the first thing is Valencia. Then we’ll see. It is very important for me to be happy and I am happy, I like the team, I like the city.”

Mamardashvili came into Valencia's first team in 2021 following injuries to Jasper Cillessen and Jaume Domenech. He has kept 16 clean sheets in 52 senior appearances for the club.

