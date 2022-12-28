Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham all interested in signing 28-year-old Premier League star amidst contract confusion - Reports 

Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur are all reportedly interested in signing Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

According to the Daily Mail, the English shot-stopper is believed to have agreed a new five-year deal with the Toffees before the FIFA World Cup.

However, Pickford may be having a cold foot over the proposed deal as it is yet to be signed off by Everton.

No reason has been given for why the deal has not been formulated.

This has alerted the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham to the goalkeeper's situation at Goodison Park.

Pickford has 18 months left on his contract and is a key player for Frank Lampard's side.

The Everton manager wants Pickford to sign the new deal as soon as possible.

He is quoted as saying:

"Jordan feels very happy being at this club, I don't want to speak for him but that's the impression I get from him."

However, the delay in extending his stay at Goodison Park is believed to be at the boardroom level.

He has made 15 appearances across competitions, keeping three clean sheets.

The Englishman is the undisputed number one for England and represented the Three Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, playing every minute for his country.

Squawka @Squawka Jordan Pickford has made more saves from shots inside the box and has a higher save percentage (76.3%) from those shots than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League this season. 🧱 Jordan Pickford has made more saves from shots inside the box and has a higher save percentage (76.3%) from those shots than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League this season. 🧱 https://t.co/60v1LWV0mF

Manchester United are considering a new goalkeeper signing amid David de Gea's situation at the club.

The veteran Spanish shot-stopper's contract expires at the end of the season. Erik ten Hag may be pondering a long-term replacement.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have a goalkeeping situation to deal with as Kepa Arizzabalaga has displaced Edouard Mendy as Graham Potter's number one.

Mendy seems to be heading out of Stamford Bridge after reportedly rejecting a new six-year contract offer.

Finally, Tottenham are dwelling over the future of Hugo Lloris, with their captain's deal up in 2024.

The Frenchman isn't getting any younger at 36, and Pickford could be an ideal successor.

West Ham United resigned to selling Manchester United and Chelsea target Declan Rice

Rice could head to Manchester United or Chelsea.

West Ham accept that they will have to sell their talisman Rice at the end of the season.

The English midfielder has been instrumental for the Hammers over the past few seasons.

He has made 216 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists.

Rice was named as the successor to Mark Noble as the club captain and has shown his leadership and passion throughout his time at the London Stadium.

However, West Ham are now resigned to selling the Englishman with his contract coming up in 2024, per the Athletic.

Manchester United and Chelsea have their eyes on Rice, who shone for England at the FIFA World Cup, making five appearances.

The Blues may have the upper hand in negotiating a deal for the player since he was part of the academy until aged 14 before being released in 2013.

