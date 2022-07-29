Manchester United chief John Murtough meets with agent of Slovenia international to explore possibility of transfer: Reports

Manchester United football director John Murtough met Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko's representative last week, according to The Manchester Evening News.

Manchester United have made three major additions to their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. They have signed Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia for a combined fee of around £61 million, while Christian Eriksen has been roped in on a free transfer.

The Red Devils intend to further strengthen their squad before the transfer window slams shut. While they have been working on a deal to sign Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, they are said to be keen to add at least one player to their attack.

RB Leipzig's Brian Brobbey was a player of interest to Manchester United, but he has joined Ajax on a permanent deal instead. Meanwhile, Ajax have slapped a €80 million price tag on Antony in an attempt to keep him.

Salzburg's Sesko has thus emerged as a potential option for the Old Trafford outfit. Fabrizio Romano claimed last weekend that the 19-year-old has popped up on the club's radar.

Fabrizio Romano



Man Utd are aware of Šeško as other clubs are informed too, including Newcastle. Manchester United are well informed on Salzburg talent Benjamin Šeško. He’s one of the players monitored, considered ‘really talented’ - but it’s not imminent or advanced deal as of now.Man Utd are aware of Šeško as other clubs are informed too, including Newcastle. Manchester United are well informed on Salzburg talent Benjamin Šeško. He’s one of the players monitored, considered ‘really talented’ - but it’s not imminent or advanced deal as of now. 🚨🔴 #MUFCMan Utd are aware of Šeško as other clubs are informed too, including Newcastle. https://t.co/d5t1BUrc1W

It has now emerged that the Premier League giants are prepared to step up their interest in Sesko. According to the aforementioned source, football director Murtough discussed the possibility of a transfer with the player's agent Elvis Basanovic last Wednesday.

The Slovenia international joined Salzburg from NK Domzale for less than €3 million in 2019. He then spent two seasons on loan at FC Liefering before returning to his parent club last summer.

Sesko has made 38 appearances across all competitions for Salzburg so far. He found the back of the net 12 times and provided eight assists for his teammates in those matches.

The centre-forward has a contract with Salzburg until the end of the 2025-26 season. The Austrian giants are thus likely to demand a hefty sum for his sale this summer.

Manchester United are not the only club interested in signing the centre-forward. He has also been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer.

Manchester United target Sesko scores winner against Liverpool in pre-season friendly

Salzburg locked horns with Manchester United's arch-rivals Liverpool in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday. The Austrian champions earned a 1-0 victory over Jurgen Klopp's side thanks to a goal from Sesko.

FC Red Bull Salzburg EN



Just the beginning for him! Benjamin Sesko has now scored in four consecutive games.Just the beginning for him! 🌟 Benjamin Sesko has now scored in four consecutive games. Just the beginning for him! https://t.co/sfWwpLxSH2

Sesko impressed for Salzburg on the evening and showed the Red Devils what he is all about. The teenage striker is in red hot form for Matthias Jaissle's side, having found the back of the net in four consecutive games.

