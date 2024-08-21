Manchester United close in on €60m permanent deal for midfield target: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly edging closer to sealing a deal for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguayan is the Red Devils' top midfield target and agreed personal terms with the club in July.

French outlet Le Parisien reports that United and PSG are close to an agreement with a fee in the region of €60 million. The Ligue 1 giants have stuck with this valuation throughout the summer, and INEOS has been wary of matching it.

Ugarte, 23, sat out his side's season-opening 4-1 win against La Havre on Friday (August 16). His future has been the subject of speculation since Manchester United first showed interest in June.

The 22-cap Uruguay international has been identified by the Red Devils as their ideal No.6 signing. He encountered a topsy-turvy debut season at the Parc des Princes after arriving from Sporting CP for €60 million in July last year.

Ugarte excelled at Sporting and has been statistically one of the best ball-winning midfielders in Europe. He made the most tackles in the 22-23 Primera Liga campaign (98) and the most in the 23-24 Ligue 1 campaign (121).

If the Uruguayan arrives, he'll become the Premier League giants' fifth summer signing. Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, and Noussair Mazraoui arrived at Old Trafford to help strengthen Ten Hag's squad.

"It's a fight" - Manuel Ugarte gives an insight into what Manchester United fans can expect

Manuel Ugarte could become the Red Devils' new midfield enforcer.

Ugarte looks to be the midfield warrior Manchester United have selected to help them dominate the middle of the park. He'll arrive with a point to prove if a deal goes through, as his stock somewhat dropped while at PSG.

The versatile holding midfielder spoke to the Ligue 1 club's media team about his playing style last season. He said:

"Intensity is very important for me. When we have the ball, it's a game... and when we don't, it's a fight."

These playing principles will be welcomed by the Old Trafford faithful after watching a timid United side last season. Midfield was a real concern, with Casemiro looking like a shell of his usual confident self.

Casemiro could be expected to play backup to Ugarte as the Red Devils have struggled to offload him. The veteran Brazilian impressed in their season-opening 1-0 win against Fulham.

Ugarte is more aggressive, combative and his age profile is enticing given INEOS continue their rebuild of Ten Hag's squad. His passionate personality could be a massive hit at Manchester United.

