Manchester United close to agreeing deal to sign £51 million rated star - Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly close to signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Manuel Ugarte this summer. The Uruguayan could join on a permanent transfer on a loan deal.

The Red Devils have already made four signings this summer - Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt, and Noussair Mazraoui. They are still looking to strengthen their squad, having finished eighth in the Premier League last season. With Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen being linked with a move away, the club are looking at midfield reinforcements.

As per Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement with PSG for the transfer of Ugarte. It could either be a permanent transfer or a loan deal with an obligation to buy, with personal terms already agreed on. As per Daily Mail, the midfielder is likely to cost around £51 million.

Ugarte joined PSG only last summer from Sporting CP for a similar price. He made 37 appearances across competitions for them, scoring three goals. He is now set to leave despite having five years on his current contract. He didn't feature in any of the Parisians' pre-season friendlies either.

Harry Maguire outlines ambitions for Manchester United this season

The Red Devils managed their worst-ever Premier League position (8th) last season. They also won just one game in the UEFA Champions League, finished at the bottom of their group, and got eliminated. They did, however, beat rivals Manchester City to win the FA Cup.

Manchester United are now keen to improve this season and add to the silverware. Defender Harry Maguire spoke about their ambitions for this season, saying (via manutd.com):

"Obviously, we want to be in the Champions League spots. We missed out this season as we weren't good enough in the league.

"I think we don't really want to set any targets [but] I think this club demands trophies. So we want to win another trophy, of course, and in the Premier League we know there's large improvements that we need to do and make from what we did last season. For sure, we've got to improve on last season and let's see where it goes and takes us."

Manchester United got off to a disappointing start to the 2024-25 season as they lost the FA Community Shield against Manchester City. Despite leading 1-0, they conceded an equaliser before losing on penalties.

They then beat Fulham at home in their Premier League opener and will next face Brighton & Hove Albion away on Saturday, August 24.

