Manchester United close to completing stunning €50 million deal for Brazilian attacker: Reports

Manchester United are close to signing Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha for €50 million, as per talkSPORT.

Erik ten Hag's side are crying out for attacking reinforcements, having started the season off woefully.

The Red Devils are yet to score a legitimate goal this season, with just Alexis Mac Allister's own goal in the 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion to count on.

They not only suffered the defeat to Brighton but fell to a 4-0 thrashing against Brentford this past weekend.

Ten Hag stressed the importance of his side securing new signings before the end of the transfer window.

Only three signings have arrived so far this summer in Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia.

Cunha joined Atleti from Hertha Berlin last summer for £23.4 million but has played second fiddle to the likes of Joao Felix and Antonio Griezmann since arriving.

He made 38 appearances last season, scoring seven goals and contributing eight assists.

He will be a much-needed boost to United's frontline that has yet to get going this season under Ten Hag.

The Brazilian boasts speed, agility and goalscoring nous that will be of huge benefit to the Red Devils.

Manchester United need a new forward signing

Cunha is the right profile of signing for United

Question marks still remain over the future of Manchester United's star man Cristiano Ronaldo, who has reportedly asked to leave the club.

The Portuguese star started for the Red Devils in the heavy defeat to Brentford but cut a frustrated figure throughout.

Meanwhile, the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have unimpressed thus far this season, unable to grab a goal or assist.

It leaves Ten Hag scratching his head as to how he can improve his attack at Old Trafford, with Anthony Martial still nursing an injury.

The France striker did have an impressive pre-season, scoring three goals in five starts, but as usual injury issues have hit the former AS Monaco forward once again.

Cunha would be a clever signing for United given that he is still young and developing into a top talent.

From the player's perspective, he will likely want more game time given that the 2022 FIFA World Cup is on the horizon.

If he does arrive at Manchester United and lives up to the hype that saw him make the big move to Atletico last summer, he may break into Tite's Brazil squad.

