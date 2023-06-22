Manchester United closing in on Mason Mount transfer as club find middle ground with Chelsea over transfer fee - Reports

Manchester United are edging closer to signing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, with the Blues now prepared to make a compromise over the transfer fee, according to The Mirror.

Chelsea are prepared to sell Mount, 24, this summer after it became evident that he will not extend his contract with them beyond 2024. The England international's situation has put several clubs including Arsenal on alert, but it has been widely reported that he favors a move to Old Trafford.

Having received Mount's green light, Manchester United have been working on a deal to sign him. They had an initial £40 million bid rejected without hesitation by the Blues earlier this month. The London giants value the midfielder far higher despite his contract running out next year.

The Red Devils recently returned with an improved bid, offering to pay Chelsea £45 million plus £5 million in add-ons, according to The Athletic. However, it still fell short of the Stamford Bridge outfit's valuation. Mount's employers have been holding out for a £70 million package for him.

After weeks of negotiations, Mauricio Pochettino's side have finally agreed to budge. According to the aforementioned source, the two clubs are prepared to agree to a fee midway through their respective valuations - £60 million.

Chelsea have been left with no choice after Mount made his desire to move to Old Trafford clear. The Premier League rivals could now shake hands on a deal after ironing out the finer details of the transfer. It appears that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is keen to get the deal across the line before they begin their pre-season tour next month.

At United, Mount could become an immediate starter alongside Casemiro and replace Christian Eriksen, whose deal runs till 2025. The Dane played 44 games across competitions for the Red Devils side last term, but Mount could be seen as an upgrade on Eriksen, 31, next season.

Manchester United face competition from Chelsea for AS Monaco's Axel Disasi

Apart from signing Mason Mount, Erik ten Hag is also keen to add a new central defender to his ranks. Manchester United have thus been credited with an interest in AS Monaco's Axel Disasi. The manager is expected to hold talks with the France international before the Red Devils make a formal approach for him.

However, the Manchester giants are not the only club interested in acquiring Disasi, 25. The Frenchman is also of interest to Chelsea, who are looking for a replacement for Saudi Arabia-bound Kalidou Koulibaly, according to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins. Arsenal are also in the mix for the defender.

Monaco, for their part, are under no pressure to sell Disasi as he is contracted to them until 2025. However, the French club could cash in on the defender if they receive an offer of £35 million. Manchester United lead the race to sign him as things stand.

