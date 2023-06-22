Manchester United face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea for France international - Reports

Manchester United have been joined by Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea for AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi, according to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

The Red Devils are prepared to back manager Erik ten Hag in the transfer market after he led them to a third-place finish in the Premier League last term. Signing a new central defender is one of the Dutchman's priorities this summer, with Phil Jones and Harry Maguire likely on their way out.

Manchester United have identified Monaco center-back Disasi as an ideal target. According to reports, Ten Hag is expected to hold talks with the France international over a move to Old Trafford soon. Should things go to plan, the Red Devils could approach the Ligue 1 club with a formal offer.

However, it appears that Manchester United are not the only club interested in Disasi, 25. According to the aforementioned source, they face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea for the defender. There's no need for Ten Hag's side to panic, though, as they remain in the driving seat to sign him.

Monaco, for their part, are under no pressure to sell Disasi, as he's contracted to them till 2025. However, the French club could cash in on the defender if they receive an offer of €40 million.

Disasi has established himself as a key player for Monaco since joining them from Stade Reims for €13 million in 2020. The center-back has made 129 appearances across competitions for the club, helping them keep 39 clean sheets. He also has 12 goals and four assists.

Disasi is primarily a right-sided central defender but can also operate as a right-back. At Manchester United, he could compete with Raphael Varane, who has missed 32 games since joining the Red Devils in 2021, for a place in Ten Hag's starting lineup.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are reportedly keen to sign a new center-back to replace Kalidou Koulibaly, who's tipped to move to Saudi Arabia. With Thiago Silva also nearing the end of his career, Disasi could establish himself as a regular for the Blues.

It's no secret that Arsenal are on the hunt for a central defender who can also play as a right-back, as evident in their pursuit of Ajax's Jurrien Timber. The Gunners could only step up their interest in Disasi if they fail to sign the Dutchman, who's said to have agreed personal terms with them.

Arsenal and Manchester United in talks to sign Chelsea stars

It's widely known that Manchester United are interested in Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. The Blues are expected to sell the Englishman this summer, as talks to extend his deal beyond 2024 have failed. The player's situation has put several clubs, including Arsenal, on alert, but he prefers a move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils had an initial €46.5 million bid rejected by Mauricio Pochettino's side for Mount earlier this month. According to The Athletic, they have approached the London giants with an improved €58 million offer. However, it still falls short of the Stamford Bridge outfit's €75.6 million valuation.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have made swift progress in their effort to sign attacker Kai Havertz from Chelsea. They have reportedly agreed to buy the Germany international for €70 million plus add-ons. The attacker is expected to put pen to paper on a long-term deal with the Gunners this week.

