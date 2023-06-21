"Arsenal got scammed", "Why is he retiring at 24" - Chelsea fans react as club reportedly close to accept Arsenal's £65m offer for star player

Chelsea fans are stunned that their club are reportedly set to sell Kai Havertz to Arsenal for £65 million.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that the Gunners have reached an agreement in principle with the Blues for Havertz. Personal terms between the forward and Mikel Arteta's side are already in place. The move awaits a medical which is set to take place in due course.

The 24-year-old emerged as an Arsenal target after Real Madrid cooled their interest in the Chelsea attacker. He looks set to arrive at the Emirates as Arteta's men look to build on their title-challenging past season.

Havertz has endured a topsy-turvy spell at Stamford Bridge since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020. The Germany international joined in a £75.8 million deal and was regarded as one of Europe's most exciting prospects at the time.

However, he hasn't the heights many anticipated when he signed with Chelsea. He has scored 32 goals and provided 15 assists in 139 games across competitions. This includes the winner in the Blues' 1-0 Champions League final win against Manchester City in 2021.

This past season was a difficult one for Havertz as he struggled for goals in a false nine role. The German managed just nine goals in 47 games across competitions, failing to spearhead the west Londoners' attack.

However, Arteta seems intent on luring Havertz to Arsenal and could look to use his attacking versatility. The forward can play in attacking midfield, as a false nine, and on the wing.

Still, many of the Stamford Bridge faithful are in disbelief over the transfer fee as they think they have got the better of the deal. One fan tweeted:

"Arsenal got scammed."

Another fan alluded to several former Chelsea players that have headed to the Emirates in the twilight of their careers:

"Why is he retiring at 24?"

Here's how Blues fans on Twitter reacted to Havertz edging closer to a move to Arsenal:

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle with Chelsea to sign forward Kai Havertz. Deal for 24yo Germany international is worth around £65m. Personal terms are already in place, attacker’s medical will follow in due course #AFC #CFC theathletic.com/4619930/2023/0… Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle with Chelsea to sign forward Kai Havertz. Deal for 24yo Germany international is worth around £65m. Personal terms are already in place, attacker’s medical will follow in due course @TheAthleticFC 🚨 Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle with Chelsea to sign forward Kai Havertz. Deal for 24yo Germany international is worth around £65m. Personal terms are already in place, attacker’s medical will follow in due course @TheAthleticFC #AFC #CFC theathletic.com/4619930/2023/0…

Abz @ytn_abzz @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticFC How have we managed to pull this off? £65m is crazy @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticFC How have we managed to pull this off? £65m is crazy

Tom Garratt @Tgarratt10 David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle with Chelsea to sign forward Kai Havertz. Deal for 24yo Germany international is worth around £65m. Personal terms are already in place, attacker’s medical will follow in due course #AFC #CFC theathletic.com/4619930/2023/0… Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle with Chelsea to sign forward Kai Havertz. Deal for 24yo Germany international is worth around £65m. Personal terms are already in place, attacker’s medical will follow in due course @TheAthleticFC 🚨 Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle with Chelsea to sign forward Kai Havertz. Deal for 24yo Germany international is worth around £65m. Personal terms are already in place, attacker’s medical will follow in due course @TheAthleticFC #AFC #CFC theathletic.com/4619930/2023/0… I have such mixed feelings on this. Surely that money could have been spent better? twitter.com/david_ornstein… I have such mixed feelings on this. Surely that money could have been spent better? twitter.com/david_ornstein…

Former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho may have played a key role in luring Kai Havertz to Arsenal

Jorginho seems to have convinced Havertz to join him at the Emirates.

It was reported during Arsenal's pursuit of Havertz that his former Chelsea teammate Jorginho was playing a role in their attempts to sign the German.

Reports claimed that the Italian midfielder was trying to convince the Blues forward on a move to the Emirates. The duo share a strong friendship from their time together at Stamford Bridge.

The pair won the Champions League together in 2021 and Havertz was shocked when Jorginho was sold in January. The 31-year-old joined Arsenal for £12 million on transfer deadline day. The German said regarding the move:

“I played with Jorginho for two and a half years; he changed next to me; I loved being with him and then he calls me one evening and says: ‘I’m gone.’ I was like: ‘What the? How is this possible?'"

The pair look set to link up once again at the Emirates this summer. Their past experience together could pay dividends for Arteta's side as they return to the Champions League for the first time since 2017.

Poll : 0 votes