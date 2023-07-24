Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer reportedly led to frustrations amongst Inter Milan's hierarchy during the transfer talks for goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Onana joined the Red Devils from the Italian side last week for a fee of around £47 million. He will replace David de Gea, who left United on a free transfer after 12 years at the club.

However, as per The Athletic, the transfer talks between the two clubs for Onana weren't easy. Inter Milan grew frustrated due to delays in completing the transfer by Joel Glazer.

The latter stages of the negotiations were painstaking and slow. The two clubs finally agreed on the transfer on Sunday, July 16. However, the Manchester United co-owner took another 24 hours to complete the final sign-off. The deal was finally sealed before Monday midnight.

Amidst all this, manager Erik ten Hag had to step in and help in calming the situation. He also reassured Onana, who was growing worried that the deal might get canceled with Inter's growing frustrations.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper has already worked under Ten Hag at Ajax, making 145 appearances under the Dutchman.

Andre Onana expresses his delight on joining Manchester United

Onana, 27, has joined the Red Devils after an excellent 2022-23 campaign with Inter Milan. He kept 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions, helping them reach the UEFA Champions League final and finish third in the Serie A.

After joining Manchester United, the Cameroonian expressed his joy and stated that it is an honor to play for the English giants. He said (via United's official website):

"To join Manchester United is an incredible honour and I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way. Walking out at Old Trafford to defend our goal and contribute to the team will be another amazing experience."

He added:

"This is the start of a new journey for me, with new team-mates, and new ambitions to fight for. Manchester United has a long history of incredible goalkeepers, and I will now give everything to create my own legacy in the coming years."

Onana also shared his thoughts on working again with Erik ten Hag, saying:

"I am excited by the opportunity to work again with Erik ten Hag, and I can’t wait to play my part in the success I know he is determined to deliver at this great football club."

Onana could make his debut for the Red Devils in their next pre-season fixture against Wrexham on July 25 at the Snapdragon Stadium in California.