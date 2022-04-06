Manchester United not completely convinced by Ten Hag's credentials as PSG's Pochettino continues to be admired: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino continues to be admired by some among the Manchester United hierarchy. Meanwhile, Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has left the Red Devils with doubts after laying out his plans in an interview with them, according to the Independent.

Ten Hag is among those under consideration for the permanent manager role at Old Trafford ahead of the summer. The Dutchman was also one of the first candidates to be interviewed by the Premier League giants.

There have been suggestions that Ten Hag is the favorite to replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United in the summer. While the feeling remains the same, the Red Devils are not entirely sold out on the idea of hiring the Ajax coach, according to the aforementioned source.

According to the report, Ten Hag has made it clear to the Red Devils hierarchy that he sees the job as a five-year project. He is also said to have named the physical conditioning of the players as the first thing he will work on should he take charge of the club.

In his interview with Manchester United, Ten Hag reportedly insisted that the club are some way away from being in 'shape' to compete in the UEFA Champions League. The Dutch tactician thus wants to work on the fitness of the players in the squad.

The 52-year-old is also said to have named some potential transfer targets in his meeting with the Red Devils. Some of the players mentioned by Ten Hag are from his current Ajax team if the report is to be believed.

Despite detailing his plans for the team, Ten Hag has 'not blown people away' at Old Trafford, as per the report. Like Tottenham Hotspur last summer, Manchester United are also split in their opinion about the Ajax boss.

The Red Devils did not feel Ten Hag was as charismatic as someone like PSG's Pochettino. The Argentinean has admirers at Old Trafford and remains in the mix for the managerial job.

Could Manchester United turn to PSG's Pochettino?

Pochettino's future at PSG is uncertain after the Parisians lost 3-2 on aggregate to Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16. However, changes above him are more likely, with director of football Leonardo tipped to be replaced.

It thus remains to be seen if the Ligue 1 giants intend to replace Pochettino before the 2022-23 season. The Argentinean currently has a contract with PSG until the summer of 2023.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Pochettino will cost Manchester United a sum significantly higher than Ten Hag. According to the report, the Dutchman could cost less than £4 million, while the Red Devils may have to pay as much as £25 million for the PSG boss.

