Manchester United confident they can sign La Liga star - Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly confident of completing a deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez this summer. The Spaniard has been consistently linked with a move away from the La Liga champions this summer and could fancy a move to the Premier League.

According to football365, Manchester United view Saul Niguez as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to PSG in recent weeks.

Pogba has just one year left on his current deal with Manchester United and has reportedly rejected the club's latest contract offer. This could force the Red Devils to sell Pogba this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Saul Niguez has been one of the most consistent performers in La Liga for the last seven years. He has been a regular member of Atletico Madrid's starting line-up since the 2014-15 season.

The midfielder played a key role in Atletico Madrid's La Liga triumph last season as he played 33 games in the league and scored two goals. Saul was the subject of an audacious swap deal offer from Spanish giants Barcelona.

Barcelona were keen to complete a swap deal with Atletico Madrid involving Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez. Talks have stalled between the two clubs, however, and Manchester United are ready to enter the race to sign the Spaniard this summer.

United have tried to sign Saul in the past, but were put off by Atletico Madrid's £120 million valuation of the midfielder. The Spanish giants are believed to be willing to listen to offers in the region of £45 million for Saul due to their current financial situation.

Atletico Madrid are in desperate need of funds and have reportedly offered Saul to Juventus and Barcelona. Manchester United are believed to be willing to match Atletico's price tag and are confident of completing a move for Saul this summer.

Manchester United could be open to selling Paul Pogba this summer to fund a move for Saul Niguez

Paul Pogba is one of the most naturally gifted footballers at Manchester United. But his inconsistency and reluctance to sign a new deal could force the club to sell him this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a massive fan of the French midfielder, but is now reportedly keen to bring Saul Niguez to Old Trafford. The Norwegian could therefore sanction the sale of Pogba in order to raise the funds required to sign Saul from Atletico Madrid.

