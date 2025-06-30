Manchester United consider £30 million transfer to sign 29-year-old forward shining in Saudi Pro League: Reports

  • home icon
By Sripad
Published Jun 30, 2025 10:50 GMT
Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on signing Ivan Toney from Al Ahli. The Red Devils are looking to bring in an experienced striker and see the Englishman as the ideal fit.

As per a report in Express, Toney is the latest addition to the list of targets for Manchester United as they look to bolster their attack. They believe that the former Brentford star can help Ruben Amorim's side get the goals needed to pull them back into the top-four race next season.

Toney moved to the Saudi Pro League last summer after Brentford accepted a reported £40 million offer. He did well for Al Ahli, scoring 30 times in just 44 matches in his first season in the Middle East.

The Red Devils are now looking to lure him back to England, but face an uphill task. The striker has a contract until 2028 with the Saudi side and is pocketing a whopping £400,000 per week at the club.

Amorim is looking for an experienced striker as Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failed to impress last season. The Danish star scored four goals in the Premier League 2024/25 season, while the Dutchman scored three league goals.

Manchester United are looking to sign Toney by tabling a £30 million bid. They have also been linked with Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen this summer after reportedly missing out on Lian Delap to Chelsea.

Manchester United told Rasmus Hojlund has no future at Old Trafford

Football pundit Paul Parker has told SpilXperten that Rasmus Hojlund has no future at Manchester United. he believes the striker has regressed since moving from Atalanta and should not be at the club, at least for the upcoming season. He said:

"I don’t believe Rasmus Højlund has a future at Man United. I think he's done at the club. It might start as a loan move, but I find it hard to see him returning. If I had to sum up Højlund’s time at Man United, the headline would be that it’s been a disappointing stint for him.
"His first season was somewhat acceptable if you look at the number of goals across all competitions, but he never got into a good consistent rhythm, and this season has been well below par – for both him and the club. I'm sure he’s disappointed himself, but that doesn’t mean he can’t go on to have a great career. It probably just won’t be at Man United – at least not right now."

Meanwhile, Rasmus Hojlund is determined to stay at Manchester United and fight for his place in the starting XI. Napoli and Juventus have reportedly shown interest, but the forward is not interested in leaving.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
