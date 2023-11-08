Manchester United consider launching move to sign attacking midfielder who Chelsea dropped interest in: Reports 

According to Football Insider (via SPORTbible), Manchester United are targeting a move for Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki in 2024. Chelsea were also interested in the Frenchman this summer before snubbing him to sign Cole Palmer instead.

As per Foot Mercato, the Red Devils had held talks with Cherki's parents over a potential move when he was 15, five years ago during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure as head coach.

The 20-year-old has also been linked to various European giants like Barcelona, Real Madrid, and AC Milan. However, he opted to sign a permanent deal with Ligue 1 club Lyon. He has gone on to do well for himself, scoring 14 goals and providing 17 assists in 112 appearances across all competitions.

However, Cherki has endured a difficult start to the 2023-24 campaign with Lyon sitting at the bottom of the table with just four points from 10 games. He has provided just one assist in 10 appearances to date but could be headed for an exit in the upcoming transfer windows as Manchester United are reportedly interested in acquiring his services.

The Red Devils will need to move fast though as the same report suggests that Newcastle United are also interested in Cherki.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag gives verdict on Rasmus Hojlund ahead of Copenhagen clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praised Rasmus Hojlund's work ethic ahead of their clash against FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League away from home on Wednesday, November 8.

It is a must-win fixture for the Red Devils if they are to stay in the running to qualify for the Round of 16. They are currently third in Group A with just three points from three games, six points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Hojlund has had a decent start to his Manchester United career, netting three goals in 13 appearances, with all three coming in the Champions League. Ten Hag said (via @UnitedStandMUFC):

"He understands [the difficulties in creating chances for him] but of course, we speak with him about this. He's still a young player but he's smart and understands the situation he's in. He wants to score goals and he's so keen and working very hard in training."

The Red Devils defeated Copenhagen 1-0 at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture last month after Harry Maguire's brilliant header towards the end of the second-half and Andre Onana's heroic last-minute penalty save.