Manchester United considering move to sign Serie A forward amid Cristiano Ronaldo exit talks: Reports

SportsMole reports that Manchester United are weighing up a move for Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen amidst speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo's future.

Osimhen, 23, is reportedly the subject of genuine interest from the Red Devils, with the Nigerian striker having flourished in Naples. The former Lille frontman bagged 18 goals in 32 appearances for Napoli last season and has become one of Europe's most sought-after strikers.

The aforementioned SportsMole report claims that Manchester United are considering a summer transfer for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has three years left to run on his current deal with the Serie A side, who value the striker at £80 million, but interest in his services is intensifying. Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in acquiring the striker.

The Nigerian may be viewed as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has told the Red Devils he wishes to leave the club if a suitable offer is made this summer.

The Portuguese star is eager to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League and is concerned about the lack of transfer activity being made by United. The Red Devils have made just one signing thus far, bringing Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia to Old Trafford.

Should Ronaldo leave United, they will be rid of the player's astronomical £480,000-a-week wages, albeit now reportedly down to £360,000 following a paycut. This could give the thirteen-time Premier League winners the necessary budget to target Osimhen.

Manchester United need to replace Cristiano Ronaldo if the Portuguese star leaves this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo would be a huge loss

Manchester United cannot head into next season having not replaced Cristiano Ronaldo if the striker does leave Old Trafford.

The former Juventus star was one of the few positives for the Red Devils last season, scoring 24 goals in 38 appearances.

Without the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, there would have been a real lack of firepower with the likes of Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford disastrous in front of goal.

Hence, if Ronaldo leaves, the Red Devils will be losing not only their star man but a huge contributor to their attacking play. Putting the club's trust in the likes of Rashford or even forgotten-man Anthony Martial could spell disaster.

ManUtd Analytics ⚽ @Utd_Analytics



Wanting Ronaldo out is fine, but we'll always be capped with the above-mentioned leading us.



Find Replacements.



#mufc Manchester United will never win a Major Trophy if Martial and Rashford are both starting 30 + league games for United.Wanting Ronaldo out is fine, but we'll always be capped with the above-mentioned leading us.Find Replacements. Manchester United will never win a Major Trophy if Martial and Rashford are both starting 30 + league games for United.Wanting Ronaldo out is fine, but we'll always be capped with the above-mentioned leading us.Find Replacements.#mufc https://t.co/lXslpC5zwC

United seem reluctant to pay heavy fees this summer, having been tarnished by a reputation for paying extravagantly high wages over recent years.

But top-quality strikers do not come cheap. Given Osimhen's resume as a top-scoring striker with Napoli, the Red Devils will have to fork out a big fee for the Nigerian.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far