Manchester United considering shock loan move for Chelsea attacker: Reports

Manchester United are interested in pursuing a loan move for Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, as per The Athletic.

The Red Devils are showing an interest alongside Newcastle United, Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

The American winger has found game time hard to come by at Stamford Bridge this past season.

His place in Thomas Tuchel's XI has only been further jeopardized following the arrival of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

He has become frustrated with his lack of first-team opportunities ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup where he will captain the United States.

Pulisic made 38 appearances for the Blues last season, scoring eight goals and contributing five assists.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC @cpulisic_10 The kid from Hershey... cool as you like The kid from Hershey... cool as you like 😎 @cpulisic_10 https://t.co/0MwgKfMXZT

Erik ten Hag's side are in stark need of attacking reinforcements following a disappointing start to the season.

The new United boss has overseen two torrid outings, a 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford and a 4-0 demolition away at Brentford.

Meanwhile, Tuchel's side have made a promising start to the campaign, beating Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park before drawing 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur at home.

Pulisic has made appearances in both those games from the bench, recording a total of just 31 minutes worth of action.

He arrived at Stamford Bridge back in 2019 from Borussia Dortmund for £57.60 million.

The American has two years left on his current deal with the west London outfit.

Manchester United also interested in another Chelsea attacker

Ziyech is of interest

Manchester United are reportedly also showing an interest in Pulisic's Chelsea teammate Hakim Ziyech.

Ten Hag knows all about the Moroccan winger having coached him at Ajax before he headed to Stamford Bridge in 2020.

Much like Pulisic, the Blues attacker has found game time hard to come by under Tuchel.

He made 44 appearances last season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists.

Ziyech flourished under Ten Hag at the Johan Cruyff Arena, making 100 appearances under the Dutch tactician, scoring 35 goals and creating 53 assists.

He was part of the Ajax side that reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League in 2019.

Whether Manchester United will choose between Pulisic and Ziyech remains to be seen, but both would be beneficial to the side's attack.

Ten Hag's forwards are underperforming with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho out of form.

Meanwhile, question marks remain over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett