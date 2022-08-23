Manchester United considering surprise move for Newcastle United star: Reports

Manchester United are considering a move to sign Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin before the end of the current transfer window, according to French outlet MediaFoot.

The Red Devils are said to be impressed by the Frenchman's explosive profile and view him as a viable target. Saint-Maximin is on a contract that expires only in the summer of 2026, which gives Newcastle a big say in where his future lies.

The Magpies have been financially reinvigorated since the club's takeover by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in October of 2021. Hence, it would take a big offer from United to prise away the Toons' prized asset.

Saint-Maximin was impressive in his latest outing against Manchester City, where manager Eddie Howe masterminded a 3-3 draw at St. James' Park on August 21. He assisted two of his team's three goals before City came back from 3-1 down to earn a point.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - This is the third time Allan Saint-Maximin has provided 2+ assists in a single @PremierLeague game with only four players doing so more often since the Frenchman made his debut in the competition in August 2019 (De Bruyne 5, Kane 4, Bowen 4 & Alexander-Arnold 4). Provider. 3 - This is the third time Allan Saint-Maximin has provided 2+ assists in a single @PremierLeague game with only four players doing so more often since the Frenchman made his debut in the competition in August 2019 (De Bruyne 5, Kane 4, Bowen 4 & Alexander-Arnold 4). Provider. https://t.co/FUEKk9wwIE

United's pursuit of Ajax winger Antony is well documented but a deal is yet to materialize. The Eredivisie giants are said to be demanding a fee in the region of £80 million, which would be a club-record transfer for them.

It isn't known if Saint-Maximin would cost more or less than that figure but he certainly offers United an alternative option if they fail to sign Antony. The Frenchman is also a tried and tested Premier League winger, with 11 goals and 16 assists in 89 league appearances for Newcastle since signing for them in 2019.

Manchester United record much-needed win against Liverpool

United beat Liverpool 2-1 in a much-awaited Premier League derby on Monday, August 22, with help from their two star wingers.

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring after making a mockery of the Reds' defense in the 16th minute. Marcus Rashford doubled Manchester United's lead after he was set through on goal by Anthony Martial in the 53rd minute.

Martial's return from injury, coupled with Rashford and Sancho's impressive display against the Reds, offered manager Erik ten Hag some relief. United's impotence in attack was evident in their 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion and their 4-0 loss against Brentford.

However, the derby win at Old Trafford shows that the Red Devils have world-class wingers in their ranks. If they are properly coached, Ten Hag may not even feel the pinch if United fail to sign either Antony or Saint-Maximin in the coming days.

Rather, signing a central midfielder - be it Frenkie de Jong or someone of his ilk - seems a more pressing issue for Manchester United.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar