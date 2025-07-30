Manchester United contact Man City star over surprise transfer as Red Devils explore unique move: Reports

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, according to Football Transfers. Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the Cityzens have informed the German custodian that he can leave this summer.

The 32-year-old has largely played second fiddle to Ederson at the Etihad so far. However, with Manchester City signing James Trafford from Burnley this week, Ortega has become surplus to requirements.

City have decided to let him go, and Manchester United are apparently considering a move. The transfer, if it materializes, would be a historic affair as no player has left the Etihad to directly move to Old Trafford to date.

The Red Devils are looking for a new goalkeeper amid Andre Onana's struggles so far. The Cameroonian has failed to impress since arriving from Inter Milan a couple of summers ago.

Manchester United have apparently established contact with Ortega's entourage to discuss the possibilities of a move. The German is reportedly open to a move across town, but no formal bid has been launched yet.

Ruben Amorim is looking to improve his squad after a disappointing 2024-25 campaign. The Portuguese head coach has already roped in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to upgrade his attack.

A striker, a goalkeeper, and a midfielder are apparently on the agenda as well, and Ortega has emerged as a target. However, the move is likely to depend on Andre Onana's future.

Are Manchester United eyeing Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins this summer?

Ollie Watkins

Manchester United are interested in Ollie Watkins, according to The Guardian. The Red Devils are looking to add a proven No. 9 to their ranks after an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign.

Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund failed to make a mark last season as Ruben Amorim's team finished 15th in the Premier League table. The Portuguese head coach also lost the Europa League final by a 1-0 scoreline to Tottenham Hotspur.

Watkins has been identified as a solution, but Manchester United have balked at Aston Villa's £60m asking price for the 29-year-old. The Englishman is under contract at Villa Park until 2028, and the Birmingham-based club want to keep hold of him beyond the summer.

The Red Devils reportedly value Watkins at £40-45m. Benjamin Sesko has emerged as an alternative to the Englishman, but prising him away from RB Leipzig won't be easy. The German club apparently want £90m for the 22-year-old, who scored 21 goals from 45 games last season.

