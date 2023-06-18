Manchester United to continue negotiations for French international as Kim min-jae edges closer to Bayern: Reports

Manchester United target Kim Min-Jae looks set to complete a move to Bayern Munich after agreeing personal terms with the Bavarians. Hence, the Red Devils have shifted their attention to AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi (according to Fabrizio Romano).

Disasi made 49 appearances for the Ligue 1 side last season, helping them keep 10 clean sheets across competitions. Disasi has so far made three appearances for France as well. His appearances came during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 25-year-old is contracted with Monaco until the end of the 2024-25 season. He has an estimated market value of €25 million.

Min-Jae, Serie A's Defender of the Season for the 2022-23 campaign, was a longstanding target for Manchester United. However, he looks set for a move to Bayern.

Erik ten Hag's side are looking to bolster their options at the back. Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have been mainstays for the team. They played a major role in Manchester United keeping 17 clean sheets in the Premier League last season.

However, skipper Harry Maguire has been inconsistent and could be on his way out in the summer.

With the Red Devils back in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023-24 season, Ten Hag is keen to strengthen his squad across all positions. Disasi could serve the purpose for the Manchester club.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is looking forward to playing at Old Trafford with England

England are set to take on North Macedonia in their next UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier. The match on June 19 will take place at Manchester United's home, Old Trafford.

Maguire, United's captain, is expected to start the game. The central defender is looking forward to playing in front of his club's supporters. Speaking ahead of the game, he said (via United's official website):

"It [will] be amazing. I was really pleased when I saw the game was at Old Trafford. It's amazing that all the England lads get the opportunity to come and play there as the home stadium because for me it's the best stadium about. I'm sure it'll be another great atmosphere."

England defeated 4-0 Malta in their previous qualifier. Gareth Southgate's team have won all three of their qualifiers so far.

Poll : 0 votes