Manchester United dealt massive blow as transfer target begins talks to sign new contract with €150m release clause: Reports

Manchester United's potential pursuit of Joao Neves could reportedly be in jeopardy as Benfica are pushing ahead with contract talks that could include a new €150 million release clause.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo (via GOAL) reports that the Primeira Liga giants' contract extension talks with Neves are ongoing. The 19-year-old's current contract includes a €100 million (£87 million) release clause.

However, the Portuguese starlet's new deal could see that release clause rise to €150 million (£130 million). This could put Manchester United off a deal for the exciting young midfielder as they would be required to pay a Premier League record transfer fee.

Neves has attracted plenty of interest from Europe with excellent performances for Benfica. He's made 25 appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims the Red Devils have been scouting the teenager since November, with Erik ten Hag looking to bolster his midfield. The Portugal international is a defensive midfielder who operates well in tight spaces and is comfortable in possession.

Yet, it looks as though Manchester United's plans to sign Neves may have hit a stumbling block due to ongoing talks between Benfica and the player. He's been Roger Schmidt's side's replacement for Enzo Fernandez since the Argentine joined Chelsea in January.

Joao Neves receives massive praise from Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes and his ex-trainer

Bruno Fernandes wants Joao Neves at Manchester United.

Neves isn't short of admirers and one of those is his Portugal teammate and Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes. United's playmaker gave a glowing verdict of the teenager after he made his debut for Selecao das Quinas back in October:

"I would love to have him at United; he has top quality! But it’s Joao's choice… He’s a great player, but it depends on the coach's ideas! He will have a great future, in United or somewhere else."

If Neves were to join Ten Hag's side he would be looking to line up in midfield alongside Fernandes. Midfield has been a glaring issue for United this season, with question marks over the future of Casemiro.

The Benfica youngster could be an astute option to replace the Brazilian if he ends up leaving Old Trafford. The 31-year-old has been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr.

Neves' former trainer Luis Castro thinks the holding midfielder is complete and can shine in any league in the world. He said (via OneFootball):

"(He can) play in any championship in the world. (He’s) a complete and very intelligent player."

Manchester United may need to move quickly to secure Neves' signature with his stock continuing to grow. The Premier League giants have been boosted by the arrival of INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe whose team will soon oversee the club's sporting decisions.