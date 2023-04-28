Manchester United dealt transfer blow as Tottenham braced for Harry Kane bid from Premier League giants: Reports

Chelsea are poised to make an offer for Tottenham Hotspur superstar and Manchester United target Harry Kane, according to talkSPORT.

Kane has undoubtedly been Tottenham's most important player in the last 10 years. He has made 430 appearances across competitions for Spurs, bagging 274 goals and 64 assists in the process.

However, the England international has found trophies hard to come by at the North London club, who have not won a major trophy since 2008. Hence, there are doubts about the striker's long-term future with Spurs.

The 29-year-old will enter the final year of his contract this summer and there is a feeling that he could leave the club ahead of the 2023-24 season. He will certainly not be short of options if he leaves Tottenham.

Manchester United, who are on the lookout for a new No. 9, have been credited with an interest in Kane. Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have also emerged as a potential destination for the striker.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign the Englishman this summer. According to the aforementioned source, Spurs are bracing for an offer from the Stamford Bridge outfit.

The Blues have the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling in their ranks, but are keen to bring in a traditional striker. Romelu Lukaku also does not appear to have a future in London.

Although Kane is already on Chelsea's wishlist, Mauricio Pochettino's imminent arrival as the club's new boss is expected to strengthen their interest. The Blues are reportedly closing in on hiring the Argentinian as their new manager.

Pochettino was in charge of Tottenham for five years between 2014 and 2019. The Englishman played 242 games under the manager during that period and could relish a reunion.

Tottenham reluctant to sell Chelsea and Manchester United target Harry Kane to Premier League rivals

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is reluctant to sell Harry Kane to any Premier League club, according to the said report. He is likely to be even more hesitant to let the talisman join another London outfit.

It is also worth noting that Chelsea are on course to be without European football next season. Hence, Manchester United could be a more attractive option for the former Leicester City loanee.

PSG could be an attractive option for the striker, but there is a feeling that he might opt to stay in England. With 207 goals, he is closing in on Alan Shearer's record (260) as the Premier League's all-time goalscorer.

