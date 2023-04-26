Is Mauricio Pochettino going to Chelsea? Fabrizio Romano issues massive update regarding the ex-PSG boss' future

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly closing in on becoming Chelsea's new manager. The Blues sacked Graham Potter on April 2 after a 2-0 league loss against Aston Villa.

Bruno Saltor took charge of their goalless Premier League draw against Liverpool on April 5 before Frank Lampard took over in an interim capacity. All this while, the club have been actively looking for a new permanent manager.

If Fabrizio Romano is to be believed, then Pochettino is the favorite to become the Blues' new head coach. The west London giants apparently held a very positive meeting with the Argentine tactician on Monday (April 24).

The Italian transfer guru tweeted:

"Discussions progressing well on the final details between Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino. Very positive meeting took place on Monday in Spain discussing on long term project. 🔵⏳ #CFC All parties expect full agreement to be completed soon."

The 51-year-old has been without a club since being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer despite winning the Ligue 1 title in the 2021-22 season. He notably managed Tottenham Hotspur from 2014 to 2019, taking them to the UEFA Champions League final in June 2019.

They lost 2-0 to Liverpool in the final and 'Poch' was sacked five and a half months later. Spurs are, of course, one of Chelsea's biggest local rivals but the rivalry hasn't stopped managers from taking charge of both teams over their careers.

Glenn Hoddle, Andre-Villas Boas, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte have notably managed both teams in the Premier League era.

Pundit 'convinced' Mauricio Pochettino will try to sign Spurs star at Chelsea

Former Aston Villa striker Darren Bent has claimed that Mauricio Pochettino could look to bring Harry Kane to Stamford Bridge if he becomes Chelsea's new boss.

The 29-year-old is yet to renew his contract with Tottenham Hotspur, which expires in the summer of 2024. The England international, who is yet to win a team trophy in his career, has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.

According to Bent, Chelsea could enter the race for Kane if Pochettino becomes their new manager. He told TalkSPORT, via Chelsea Chronicle:

"I’m convinced that conversation would happen. Pochettino would probably reach out to Kane himself and say, ‘Listen, do you fancy it?’ The fans would probably turn on him. Judas would be the name."

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is widely known to be a tough negotiator, especially when it comes to his star players. Since becoming the club's chairman, he hasn't sanctioned a single sale of a senior Tottenham player to the Blues before their contract's expiry.

