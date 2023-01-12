Manchester United must ensure they do 2 things if they want to fund move to sign top striker and midfielder next summer: Reports

Manchester United must reportedly qualify for the UEFA Champions League and raise significant funds through player sales if they want to sign a top striker and midfielder in the summer.

As per the Telegraph, the situation will not change even if the Glazers find a new buyer for the Red Devils. This is due to UEFA's new Financial Sustainability rules and the £307 million the club owes in transfer fees for past signings.

Manchester United reportedly spent around £229 million in transfer fees last summer. They have been linked with expensive strikers like Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, Napoli's Victor Osimhen, and Benjamin Sesko of Red Bull Salzburg.

In midfield, Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong have been touted as possible options. The Netherlands international, however, flat-out refused to join the Red Devils last summer.

James Ducker @TelegraphDucker EXCL Unless #MUFC qualify for CL & sell WELL this summer, very unlikely Ten Hag will be able to sign a top striker & top midfielder given impact of Uefa’s new Financial Sustainability rules (plus strain put on cash flow by £307m owed on previous transfers) telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/… EXCL Unless #MUFC qualify for CL & sell WELL this summer, very unlikely Ten Hag will be able to sign a top striker & top midfielder given impact of Uefa’s new Financial Sustainability rules (plus strain put on cash flow by £307m owed on previous transfers) telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/…

None of these players will come cheap at the end of the season given the importance they carry in their respective teams. However, the Red Devils will have to find a way to raise funds via player sales and ensure they make the top four to be able to afford them.

It remains to be seen if United views any of their current first-team stars as expendable so as to raise a large amount from a single sale. Otherwise, there is always the option to sell in bulk and add up the received funds to use elsewhere.

As for their chances of finishing in the top four, manager Erik ten Hag will hope his team does not fall below where they currently sit. United are currently in fourth after 17 games, level on points with third-placed Newcastle United, who have played one game more.

Manchester United have missed out on two attacking targets this month

Manchester United were linked heavily with moves for Cody Gakpo and Joao Felix in recent weeks.

The Dutch forward, however, joined Liverpool on a permanent deal from PSV Eindhoven in January. Felix, meanwhile, has joined Chelsea on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Ten Hag wanted Gakpo and really wants Felix. Club have told him there's no money so he's having to come up with plan D cheap options. Disgusting they can't back him properly at such an important time. Ten Hag wanted Gakpo and really wants Felix. Club have told him there's no money so he's having to come up with plan D cheap options. Disgusting they can't back him properly at such an important time.

Ten Hag has expressed his desire to add to his frontline multiple times. Edinson Cavani's exit last summer and Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in November have left them short in attack.

Mason Greenwood continues to be indefinitely suspended by the club while Marcus Rashford's contract expires in the summer. It remains to be seen who, if any, world-class striker the cash-strapped United will target in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Weghorst will be in England today, as revealed earlier — medical tests already scheduled.



@dhaspor

Wout Weghorst, leaving Istanbul… and set to travel to Manchester in order to complete his move as new Man United playerWeghorst will be in England today, as revealed earlier — medical tests already scheduled. Wout Weghorst, leaving Istanbul… and set to travel to Manchester in order to complete his move as new Man United player 🔴✈️ #MUFCWeghorst will be in England today, as revealed earlier — medical tests already scheduled.🎥 @dhasporhttps://t.co/L4TC9lsxiu

Wout Weghorst is believed to be close to joining the club but the 30-year-old isn't seen as an elite, long-term striking option at Manchester United.

