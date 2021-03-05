Manchester United draw up star-studded five-man summer transfer shortlist - Reports

According to Spanish news publication OkDairo, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has listed five transfer targets as he aims for a total squad overhaul in the summer.

This comes in the wake of Manchester United’s dire performance on Wednesday, where they were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace, extending the gap with first-place Manchester City to 14 points.

It was the third straight goalless draw for the Red Devils, who have struggled more often than not for results over the last month.

Coming off back-to-back draws with Real Sociedad and Chelsea, Manchester United traveled to Selhurst Park looking to bounce back to winning ways. However, they failed to string anything meaningful in attack and ultimately failed to test the Eagles’ defense.

Manchester United just can't score at the minute



Show them how it's done, Ole!

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now looking to bolster his ranks in the summer and has drawn a star-studded five-man transfer shortlist ahead of the new transfer window.

Reports claim sensational forward Erling Haaland tops the list, as Anthony Martial has shown to lack the cutting edge desired in attack.

The 20-year-old has been a key man for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga this term, hitting 27 goals and providing eight assists in all competitions this season.

His consistent jaw-dropping outings have caught the eye of several European heavyweights, with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona all keen on his signature.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a big admission about Erling Haaland, who has been strongly linked with a transfer to the club.



Full story ➡️ https://t.co/b9kK54ucQ7 pic.twitter.com/f2e3DrRpxK — Kick Off (@KickOffMagazine) February 25, 2021

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is another name on Ole Gunnar’s shortlist, as the Manchester United boss seeks a solid defensive partner for captain Harry Maguire.

The defender is reportedly in search of a new challenge after a trophy-laden decade with the Spanish giants.

Manchester United are also considering a move for Sevilla central defender Jules Kounde, who has risen through the ranks in recent years to become one of the finest young defenders across Europe.

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba is also another name on the list with the Austrian refusing to extend his stay with the Bundesliga defending champions.

The final name on Manchester United’s shortlist is Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde.

The tireless midfielder has been a key man for Los Blancos this term, but Ole Gunnar is looking to add him to his books to bolster his midfield and provide competition for the likes of Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Fred.

Considering the gulf in quality with first-placed Manchester City, Manchester United undoubtedly need a summer squad revamp if they aim to challenge their local rivals in the coming season.

Manchester United boss gives remarks following dire Crystal Palace draw

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United suffered their third goalless draw on the trot against Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace in an entirely toothless manner.

Speaking after the game, Red Devils head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed his disappointment, stating his side needed their spark back.

“Of course you are not happy if you don’t create enough chances to win a game,” said the 48-year-old.

“It’s been a week with no goals and sometimes three games without scoring sounds like a lot."

“It’s a bit of a worry but because we play every few days I know the boys are giving everything. Attitude and approach I’m very happy with but the quality we need to get back to what we know we can do."

Ole gives his take on a frustrating night in the capital.



#MUFC

#CRYMUN

#PL

“The tempo was missing, once in a while it happens. It wasn’t one of our best nights, that’s for sure."

“Roy Hodgson always sets his teams up to be really hard to play against and it just showed again tonight. We just have to find a spark again, the quality again and try and win the games.”

Manchester United will now travel to the Etihad to take on high-flying league leaders Manchester City and will need to be at their absolute best if they are to aim to get the desired result.