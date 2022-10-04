Manchester United duo unleashed furious rant at teammates during half-time of derby as Man City staff overhear raging team talk: Reports 

Manchester City staff overheard Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez ripping into their teammates at half-time of the derby on October 2, as per The Sun.

United were trailing 4-0 to the Cityzens following a double from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden's brace.

Fernandes was captaining the side and was displeased with his teammates' performances, as was Martinez.

The duo tore into their teammates about their lack of belief against a City side who were running riot.

City staff could hear the tirade from the pair, which appears to have resulted in the improvement shown in the second half.

Antony scored a sensational strike and Anthony Martial grabbed a double for the Red Devils but they eventually were beaten 6-3.

Fernandes said after the demoralizing defeat:

“The attitude and the belief from the beginning was not the best and that caused us many problems and made us concede early goals."

He continued,

“After, we have to run back the result and the second half was much better. We keep control more, we control the game more. Whenever we have the ball we are more brave."

He added:

“We are really disappointed but now it’s time to focus on the next game and understand that we have to get back to the performances that we did before — in the belief and everything, in the togetherness principle — and understand that this cannot get us down.”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was equally disappointed with the lack of effort shown by his players in the loss.

Manchester United will attempt to bounce back from their latest setback against Omonia in the UEFA Europa League on October 6.

The defeat to City sees them slip to sixth in the league, having won four and lost three of their opening seven fixtures.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag holds meeting to tackle derby defeat

Ten Hag was unimpressed by the performance

Ten Hag reportedly held a meeting with his players and staff the day after the 6-3 defeat to City to thrash out what went wrong in the derby.

He encouraged both players and staff to criticize one another as he sought answers for their disappointing display.

Manchester United were in fine form in the league prior to the defeat, winning four games on the trot. That included wins over Liverpool (2-1) and Arsenal (3-1).

Ten Hag and Marcus Rashford were named the Premier League's September's 'Manager of the month' and 'Player of the month'.

The Dutch tactician may ring the changes against Omonia to try and freshen up his side following their loss to City.

Players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw may come in for that game against the Cypriot minnows.

