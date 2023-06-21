Manchester United to enter race for Arsenal target with swap deal proposal including Harry Maguire or Scott McTominay - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Arsenal target Declan Rice. The Red Devils are ready to offer Harry Maguire or Scott McTominay to Wear Ham United in a player plus cash deal.

As per a report in The Telegraph, Erik ten Hag's side are ready to explore the option of signing Rice this summer. The Dutch tactician wants to add depth to their midfield, with the club also progressing with a bid for Mason Mount.

West Ham United have agreed to sell Rice this summer and are listening to offers for him. Arsenal have had two bids rejected and now Manchester United are considering to make an offer.

Maguire and McTominay are reportedly not a part of Ten Hag's plans at the club. Both players have been linked with West Ham and the Red Devils are hoping to make the most of it and offer them in a deal for Rice.

Manchester United star sent mixed signals over West Ham United move

Harry Maguire has been told that a move to West Ham United would be ideal for him by footballer-turned-pundit Tony Cascarino. He believes that the Englishman would be perfect for the Hammers, Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

He told talkSPORT:

"If I was West Ham, if I was Newcastle, if I was Aston Villa, I'd be all over trying to get Harry Maguire out of there. I'd be asking the question whether he's available. He'd be a brilliant addition to a football club. He's the right age, the right stature, right experience. He might just need another challenge now as he's not getting regular football."

However, another pundit Danny Murphy has claimed that Maguire should not consider a Manchester United exit. He wants the Englishman to fight for his place and said:

"If I was Erik ten Hag, I'd be looking to keep him. Because then you know, if you get a few injuries, you have someone you can rely on who's got a strong character and a good presence. From his point of view, he's probably better waiting until the summer, when he'll have better options. The worry is, if you go out on loan to somewhere like West Ham – who are struggling a bit – he could have a little bit of a bad time. All of a sudden, the options reduce because he has a bad few months at West Ham. So, I don't see that happening."

Aston Villa have also been linked with the Manchester United star, while Inter Milan made a move for him in January, as per Sky Italia.

