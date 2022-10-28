Manchester United enter race for Chelsea midfield target - Reports

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Chelsea midfield target Edson Alvarez from Ajax, as per football.london.

The Blues are keen to bolster their midfield at Stamford Bridge and have shortlisted Alvarez as a potential January transfer target.

The Mexican has made 16 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Chelsea have midfield issues in the form of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho, with both in the final months of their current deals with the club.

Kante suffered a hamstring injury at the start of the campaign, which has seen him make just two appearances.

Meanwhile, Jorginho has made 16 appearances, scoring three goals, but there has been no news over talks over new deals for the duo.

However, Graham Potter's side's potential pursuit of Alvarez may be hijacked by Manchester United, who hold two advantages over the west London outfit.

The Red Devils signed two of Alvarez's former Ajax teammates Antony and Lisandro Martinez in the summer.

Antony joined for £85 million while Martinez arrived at Old Trafford for £51.6 million.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Happy to see their friendship continue at Man Utd Antony on Lisandro Martinez: "We developed a really strong friendship. He messaged me today and yesterday. He's a great friend that I've made in football."Happy to see their friendship continue at Man Utd Antony on Lisandro Martinez: "We developed a really strong friendship. He messaged me today and yesterday. He's a great friend that I've made in football."Happy to see their friendship continue at Man Utd ❤️ https://t.co/47DkDCNgNB

The report cites a publication from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf which claims that Ajax have given the go-ahead for Alvarez to be sold following the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Alvarez joined Ajax from Mexican outfit America in 2019 for £13.5 million and was signed by now-Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

The midfielder played 103 times under Ten Hag, scoring nine goals and creating three assists.

He won the Eredivisie title twice and the KNVB Cup during his time with the Dutch tactician.

Chelsea and Manchester United midfield target Alvarez was lauded by Rio Ferdinand

Alvarez is examined by the former United defender

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand heaped praise on Alvarez despite criticism from former Ajax midfielder Wesley Sneijder.

In defense of the Mexican, Ferdinand said (via the aforementioned source):

"I saw some comments from Wesley Sneijder saying that Ajax should have got rid of him when Chelsea put in a bid for him because he passes the ball backwards."

Ferdinand explained what the midfielder brings to the Ajax side, saying that he is invaluable:

"But he does some of the stuff you don't normally see, definitely not Instagrammable. He does the stuff when he breaks the play up and allows the more creative players to go and perform. These types of players are so invaluable and you appreciate them so much because they give you the platform to go and play the football Ajax love to play."

Poll : 0 votes